Pretoria-born scientist Ofentse Menwe has placed South African innovation on the global stage after his water technology start-up, Amanzi X, won second place at the 2026 Sustainability Development Goals Global Olympiad in Geneva, Switzerland, where finals took place between November 6 to November 9.

The achievement comes at a significant time for Pretoria and South Africa, where water security, ageing infrastructure and persistent water losses continue to place pressure on municipalities and communities.

For Menwe, the international recognition demonstrates how home-grown scientific talent can contribute to addressing some of the world’s most pressing infrastructure challenges.

While water resources may be available at source, ensuring that water reaches households reliably remains a challenge.

Ageing infrastructure, leaking pipes, pumping failures and distribution inefficiencies can all contribute to interruptions in municipal water supply.

It is precisely these challenges that Menwe and his co-founder, Mamello Maliehe, hope to address through their Cape Town-based deep tech start-up.

This technology combines artificial intelligence, Internet of Things sensors and data analytics to identify potential leaks and predict pipe bursts in water distribution networks.

From Mabopane to Stellenbosch

Menwe, who grew up in Mabopane and attended Langenhoven High School in the CBD and Generaal Jacques Pienaar Primary School in Capital Park in Pretoria, is pursuing a Master of Science in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence at Stellenbosch University. He is also an alumnus of that university.

He co-developed Amanzi X with Maliehe, who is completing a master’s degree in chemical engineering at the University of Cape Town.

Their proof of concept was developed in 2025.

The lightbulb moment came when the pair began exploring how their respective technical backgrounds could be applied to challenges relating to water scarcity, infrastructure and water losses.

The idea emerged while they were working at an engineering consultancy.

Their conversations developed into a technology project aimed at improving how water distribution networks are monitored and maintained.

How the platform predicts pipe bursts

He explained that the Amanzi X platform is designed to collect information from strategically positioned IoT sensors across water distribution networks.

Menwe added that the platform analyses data to identify unusual patterns in network behaviour.

It then flags potential leaks and other anomalies so that operators can investigate problems and intervene earlier.

Rather than relying solely on visible signs of damage or waiting for a pipe to burst, the technology is intended to help water utilities identify irregularities before they develop into more serious infrastructure failures.

He believes the approach could offer significant benefits for municipalities dealing with extensive and ageing pipe networks.

However, Amanzi X is still progressing from proof of concept towards real-world validation.

Its ability to deliver measurable improvements in operational water distribution networks will depend on successful testing and future implementation.

Global recognition and next steps

The start-up’s international achievement is particularly notable given the competition it faced in Geneva. Amanzi X secured second place among 17 finalist teams representing 11 countries and 35 institutions at the Sustainability Development Goals Global Olympiad.

The competition recognises innovation addressing global sustainability challenges, with Amanzi X aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 6: clean water and sanitation.

He said that the experience demonstrated that challenges experienced in South Africa are not isolated, but form part of wider global concerns.

Behind the international recognition is the demanding reality of balancing postgraduate studies, full-time employment and entrepreneurship.

Menwe acknowledged that managing these commitments required a clear sense of purpose.

However, he believed the different responsibilities complemented one another.

“There are certainly challenging periods, particularly when academic deadlines coincide with start-up commitments, but I find that all three complement one another,” he explained.

“What I learn through my studies informs the technical direction of Amanzi X, while the start-up gives me an opportunity to think about how those concepts can be applied to real-world problems.”

Despite the achievement in Geneva, the founders recognise that the next stage will be critical in determining the platform’s practical impact.

Their immediate priorities include securing pilot partnerships with water utilities, validating the technology in real-world operating environments, strengthening their commercial strategy and building the relationships required to take Amanzi X to market.

The transition from proof of concept to operational deployment will be an important step in establishing whether the technology can deliver measurable improvements in water distribution networks.

Reflecting on the experience in Geneva, Menwe said: “Our experience in Geneva was a reminder that the challenges we face locally are also global challenges, and that we have the talent and potential to develop solutions that can make a difference beyond our borders.”

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