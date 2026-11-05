ActionSA leads early Tshwane election results as 10% of votes counted

ActionSA has taken an early lead in the Tshwane election results, securing 28.1% of the vote, or more than 22 000 votes, shortly after 09:00 on November 5, with 10% of the votes counted in the capital city.

The party is followed closely by the ANC, which has secured 26.98%, while the DA is in third position with 21.15%.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is currently in fourth place with 7.09%, followed by the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) with 4.99%.

However, the early results may not reflect the eventual outcome, with political commentator Dr Theuns Eloff cautioning against drawing conclusions while a relatively small portion of the votes has been counted.

Shifting ground

Speaking shortly after 09:00 on November 5, Eloff said ActionSA’s position at the top of the Tshwane results board was unlikely to last as counting progressed.

He suggested that smaller outlying voting districts may have been counted first, while larger voting districts, with substantially more registered voters, could still influence the overall outcome.

“I would be surprised and disappointed if the ActionSA trend in Tshwane continues,” Eloff said.

He also cautioned against comparing national election figures directly with results in metropolitan municipalities, pointing out that Tshwane has a unique demographic and electoral composition.

ActionSA has taken an early lead in Tshwane with 10% of ballots have been counted. Political commentator Dr Theuns Eloff cautions that the trend could change as larger voting districts are counted. Photo: Elize Parker

National picture

At national level, the ANC is currently leading with 31.4%, followed by the DA with 30.54%.

Eloff said the ANC’s rural support could be contributing to its national performance, but predicted that the picture could change as more urban voting results are released.

“The DA’s support is stronger in metropolitan areas, and its voters have most likely come through for the party,” he said.

Coalition prospects

Meanwhile, questions remain over the possible coalition arrangements that could emerge in Tshwane once the final results are declared.

Eloff expressed doubt that a potential DA and VF Plus coalition would secure enough support to govern the metro without the backing of smaller political parties.

He said the two parties would likely have to approach other parties to secure the numbers needed to form a governing coalition.

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