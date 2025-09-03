Neglected land transforms into vibrant community gym

One man’s vision of a free space for residents to exercise has grown into an open-air gym, where the Lynnwood community come together to exercise and connect.

What began as a simple pull-up bar during the Covid-19 lockdowns has evolved into ‘Samaritan’s Gym’, or ‘Blue Park’, a vibrant hub where residents of all ages gather to exercise, connect, and feel safe in their own neighbourhood.

Pretoria east resident Chris Heunis was inspired to transform a neglected piece of land into a safe, vibrant outdoor gym.

The gym has been operational for about six years, and has grown into a community landmark in Lynnwood Gardens Estate.

“Fear for our safety has forced South Africans to be held hostage by the walls of our homes.

“Covid was the final straw of self-imposed captivity. This park has given residents the confidence to claim back their streets and parks,” said Heunis.

According to Heunis, the structuring of the gym is deeply personal to him.

His father served as Tshwane’s mayor in the 1980s, and he sees this gym as a continuation of that legacy of community service.

“Being involved in my community is part of my DNA,” he explained.

“Gymnastics has always been the bedrock of my exercise regime, and when gymnasiums closed during Covid, we all developed a new appreciation for open spaces.”

Heunis said he decided to request the municipality grant him custodianship of a nearby park under the ‘Adopt a Spot’ programme.

He explained that after installing a simple pull-up bar as a test, Heunis quickly realised its value.

“When fellow residents started lining up to use it, and my grandchildren couldn’t wait to play in the park when visiting. I knew we needed something more elaborate.”

The gym is entirely free to use for all community members around Tshwane.

“There are no fees required to use the facility. Although it was intended mainly for LGE residents, people come from as far as Mamelodi and Montana. How can you refuse people access?” Heunis said.

The facility includes bodyweight training equipment such as pull-up and dip bars, sit-up stations, and stretching poles.

He said the material used is durable, fire-resistant fibreglass that provides a soft grip and protects joints from shock.

Heunis has also installed a solar-powered spotlight for night training and hopes to add a Boulder Block climbing cube once funding is secured.

“Organised fitness classes occasionally pop up, and the space is open to people of all ages, including parents with prams.”

The only rules for the gym members, Heunis said, are to greet other participants, introduce yourself, and avoid littering.

Although Heunis has largely sponsored the project himself, the gym is sustained by strong community involvement.

“The Lynnwood Gardens Estate (LGE) has been very supportive. Residents close to the outdoor gym sponsor landscaping and garden maintenance.

“Jordaan Burger, who lives next to the park, not only takes care of landscaping but also sponsors water for the drinking fountain installed by the LGE,” he explained.

Heunis added that the gym is about more than fitness; it’s about reclaiming community spaces and restoring pride in the metro.

“My hope is for residents to meet at a place where they can say, ‘I am here, I belong,’ and to feel visible, acknowledged and embraced for who they are,” he said.

The community is currently calling for the metro to formally recognise and support the project, with residents even considering a petition.

“Anyone wishing to contribute time, funds, or equipment can contact me directly via email [email protected].”

A committee has now been formed to assist with maintenance and future projects.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller praised the initiative.

“This is a great project for residents. It started with one man’s vision, and now other residents are coming together to contribute equipment and time.

It’s encouraging to see people exercising here every morning and evening.”

