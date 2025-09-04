Thaba Tshwane robbery suspect denied bail after allegedly terrorising community

A 34-year-old man appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on September 3, and was denied bail pending further investigation.

The Pretoria Central police arrested the suspect on September 2, for allegedly being involved in crimes that have affected the community surrounding Thaba Tshwane.

The suspect has been charged with robbery with a firearm.

The arrest was a joint operation between the Central police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), which led authorities to the suspect’s hideout in Mamelodi.

“Police received a tip-off regarding the suspect’s location and hiding space in Mamelodi. On September 2, around 18:20, the team proceeded to the identified spot at Phomolong squatter camp and upon arrival, they found the suspect inside the shack,” said central police spokesperson, Constable Thabang Nkhumise.

The police searched and interrogated the suspect, who then took the police to a spot in the bushes near the Kgosi Mampuru Prison, where he showed the members a hidden pistol.

A .38 Special revolver with two live rounds was recovered.

All the relevant units were called to the scene, and the firearm, along with the two rounds, has been sent for further ballistic investigation.

The suspect is wanted for various criminal conduct, including business burglary, armed robbery, and other related acts.

The station commander welcomed the arrest and applauded officers, namely Sergeant Dikobe, Sergeant Ngobeni, Patroller Ntsuba, and three other SANDF members for their bravery and for managing to put the suspect behind bars.

He also stated that the investigating officer will work around the clock to see if the suspect is not linked to other cases.

The community is urged to report any criminal activities anonymously to the Crime Stop helpline 08600 10111, dial 112 from a cellphone, use the MySAPS App, or call the station directly on 012 353 5001.

