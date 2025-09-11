‘Zero help from the city’: Groenkloof residents foot the bill for safety

Groenkloof residents say they have been left to battle crime on their own despite repeated promises of help from the Tshwane metro.

This comes after a July meeting during which Mayor Nasiphi Moya met with residents to discuss measures to curb cable theft in the area.

According to mayoral spokesperson, Zintle Mahlathi, the mayor’s engagement with Groenkloof stakeholders was a closed meeting.

“The mayor will issue a response about progress on the engagement in the near future,” she said.

However, residents say that is far from the truth.

Residents have long struggled with cable theft in the area, forcing them to raise funds among themselves to install security cameras.

One of these cameras was stolen, and guards had to be deployed to prevent further thefts, as criminals were expected to return for the cables.

Groenkloof Residents Association spokesperson, Mia Geringer, said the mayor promised weekly follow-up meetings after July, but none have taken place.

“She didn’t allow us to clean the area where we needed to put up our second camera, which residents paid for. Since then, nothing has happened.

“Not even permission to clean, which we offered to do at our own cost,” Geringer said.

She added that criminals were now hiding in the overgrown bushes, making it impossible for the cameras to have a clear view.

“It’s their job to clean the site, but we offered to do it, and they still refused. We eventually had to revert to the previous city manager to get permission.”

According to Geringer, residents have already spent more than R340 000 on security infrastructure, including cameras and guards, and are now raising another R58 000 for a third camera.

“The amount of help we’ve received from the city is absolutely zero. It’s shocking. They make a big fuss on social media, but on the ground, they don’t deliver.”

Geringer also gave credit to their new security partner, CSI, for stepping in where the metro has failed.

“They sponsor solar power, put guards in place without charging us, and actually want to help the community,” said Geringer.

Ward 59 councillor, Shaun Wilkinson confirmed that a municipal team visited the Unisa precinct last week to assess cleaning needs, but said any real intervention depends on the mayor’s office.

“We are waiting for communication from the mayor’s office regarding a possible budget item for stolen cables.”

He said once he has those details, he will update the community.

