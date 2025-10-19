Hometown chefs from the capital stir up pride and inspiration

As the TV show The Taste Master Junior returns for its highly anticipated second season, 12 of South Africa’s most passionate young chefs step into the kitchen, with three of them proud to call Pretoria home.

Among the contestants ready to whisk, stir, and plate their way to culinary glory, these Pretoria-based foodies stand out not only for their talent but for the heart and inspiration they bring to the competition.

Sarah Flowers (14) is a creative spirit with a flair for the dramatic and balances a love for painting, dancing, writing, and cooking.

She brings sparkle and confidence to the kitchen.

“I enjoy preparing traditional dishes like boeber and homemade dumplings, with the latter being one of my proudest kitchen accomplishments,” said Flowers.

Joy Nxumalo (16) from Pretoria West’s passion for food was nurtured by generations of family cooks, of which her mother and grandmother were her biggest culinary influences.

Her go-to comfort food is mac and cheese with mince.

Her favourite kitchen memory is catering for her family and witnessing the joy her food brought to those she loves.

She said she wants to ‘bring warmth, heart, and heritage’ to every plate she prepares.

Leandri Joubert (15) is a self-proclaimed baking enthusiast in the east of Pretoria who dreams of one day opening her own café.

From starting with humble two-minute noodles to crafting pasta dishes and delicious baked goods, her journey is one of growth and ambition.

“The joy of cooking lies in making others happy,” said Joubert.

While these three stars represent the capital city with pride, they are joined by nine other contestants from across South Africa – from Cape Town to Johannesburg, Midrand to Steinkopf.

Each brings a unique flair to the kitchen. They will be mentored by renowned chef Zola Nene and master baker Fritz Schoon.

This season promises to be a celebration of creativity, passion, and youthful talent, as these budding chefs put their skills to the test in a series of exciting culinary challenges.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.