Eight suspects were arrested after police and private security officers recovered suspected stolen goods worth more than R25m.

The goods were linked to an armed business robbery in Linbro Park.



According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, about 50 pallets of solar batteries and inverters were stolen during the robbery.



Members of several specialised police units and private security companies followed up on information that the trucks allegedly used in the robbery had entered a storage facility in the Pretoria east area.



After identifying the facility, members approached the caretakers and reviewed CCTV footage, which reportedly confirmed that both trucks had entered the premises shortly after the robbery.



Van Dyk said further investigations led the team to identify a vehicle allegedly linked to one of the suspects. Eight suspects were subsequently detained during an operation involving a white Hyundai H100.



“A set of keys found on the driver allegedly led investigators to four storage units at the facility. When the units were opened in the presence of police and the Local Criminal Record Centre, they were found to contain stock believed to have been stolen during the Linbro Park robbery,” he said.



He said further information led investigators to two additional storage facilities, where more suspected stolen property was discovered. In total, seven storage units allegedly used by the group were investigated, with all containing suspected stolen goods.



Van Dyk said the operation resulted in the recovery of about 500 inverters and solar batteries, 60 Orion televisions, 120 ozone generators, three air-conditioning units and other suspected stolen property.



Van Dyk said eight suspects had been arrested and investigations were continuing to establish whether they could be linked to other related cases.



The Hyundai H100 believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was also seized.



Further investigations are underway.

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