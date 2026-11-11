What's On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Kersmark Indoor Pack-Out Market @ Magalieskruin Gemeente, 150 Joyce Avenue – Nov 12–28

Gifts and artisan treasures, jewellery, fashion and accessories, bath, beauty and skincare, clothing, shoes and leather, home décor and lifestyle, sweets and speciality foods, and goodies for the kids. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 012 548 1245

FRIDAY

Christmas Markets @ Pallet Farm Stall, 826 Petrus Street, Rietvalleirand

Every Friday: Festive fun, delicious food and Christmas shopping, take a photo with Santa 18:30–19:30. Starts 17:00–21:00. Enquiries: 060 979 7071

Neurodiverse Children & Teen Social (U/18) @ Centurion

A space to connect, socialise and have some fun together in a welcoming and inclusive environment. RSVP on 11 November by sending your child’s name & age to 084 050 1215. The exact location will be shared once we have received the final RSVPs. Starts 13:00–16:00. Enquiries: 084 050 1215

SATURDAY

Adventsverkauf @ German Old Age Home Pretoria, 73 Oates Street, Groenkloof

Enjoy a lovely morning of Christmas shopping, delicious food, festive treats and plenty of Christmas cheer. Handmade gifts, German Christmas biscuits & Stollen, beautiful crafts, delicious German food, coffee shop and kiddies corner. Starts 09:00–13:00. Enquiries: 012 346 1222 or dap.info@dfvp.co.za

Carnival @ Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Atterbury Road

Ferris wheel and fun rides. Saturdays & Sundays 10:00–21:00, public school holidays 11:00–21:00. Enquiries: 012 764 9600

Kinderboek voorlesing en inkleurpret @ Exclusive Books Centurion Mall

Elize Parker stel haar nuutste boek Bollie-Wollie en die nag voor Kersfees bekend. Begin 11:00. Bespreek: https://exclusivebooks.co.za/pages/events

Klitsgras Drumming Circle @ c/o Garsfontein and Tierpoort roads

A welcoming space where rhythm, music, and connection come together. No experience needed. Doors open 16:00; circle starts 18:00. Book: 083 311 0025

Paws for a Cause @ Pin Oaks Kennels, 73 Constantia Avenue, Mnandi

A fun, dog-focused day in aid of Woodrock Animal Rescue, with great vendors, food and drinks, activities, raffles and plenty for dog lovers to enjoy. Well-socialised dogs on a leash welcome. Starts 10:00–15:00. Enquiries: 012 006 5176

SUNDAY

Emergence @ ZK Matthews Hall, Theo Van Wijk Building, Unisa, Preller Street

Pretoria Symphony Orchestra, director Schalk van der Merwe, with Megan-Geoffry Prins on piano. Programme: Joseph Haydn Overture L’Isola Disabitata, in G minor, Hob. Ia:13; Robert Volkmann Symphony No. 1 in D minor, Op. 44; and Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73 (Emperor). Starts 15:00. Book: Tixsa. Enquiries: 073 151 2211

There’s No Business like Show Business @ Fairtree Atterbury Teater, 4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Manor

Met Amira Willighagen, Deon Lotz, Matthys Maree, Floors Oosthuizen. Musikale teater treffers. Begin 15:00. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

COMING SOON

Boot Sale Community Market @ Route 514 Market & Road Stall, Plot 1 Van der Hoff Road – Nov 21

Fun/fitness walk 5km. Jumping castle for the kids. Bring your cooler box, camp chairs and umbrella. Live music by Tommy Knoetze. Starts 07:00-14:00. Enquiries: Elsa 079 756 7927 or Cobus 073 691 4410.

Christmas Market & Art Exhibition @ Rietondale Tennis Club, Van der Merwe Street – Nov 21

Gifts, arts & crafts, collectables, books, plants, thrift items, toys and more. Starts 10:00–16:00. Enquiries: Melinda 081 882 3923

Christmas Toy Tree Building @ Brooklyn Mall, 219 Veale St, Nieuw Muckleneuk – Nov 21

Join Crochet 4 Cancer, bring toys and help us build a Christmas Tree. All proceeds will be donated to CHOC. Book: Marlene 082 462 0831. Starts 08:00.

Mardi Grass South Africa @ 210 Amarand Avenue Pegasus Building 1, Menlyn Maine – Nov 21

Celebration of culture, music, colour and community. Starts 13:00–17:00. Register: https://form.jotform.com/261755641925565

Nu Metal Era: Meteora, Linkin Park & Deftones Tribute @ Menlyn Barnyard Theatre – Nov 21

Relive 2000s rock. Starts 19:30. Book: barnyardtheatre.co.za Enquiries: 012 880 2727

Raas oppi Plaas @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, Apachelaan – 21 Nov

Familiekuier met live musiek, rugby op die groot skerm (SA vs Ierland), GRATIS trekker- en quad-treinritte, springkasteel, waterglybaan en groot speelarea vir die kinders. Begin 15:00. Bespreek: Quicket. Navrae: 083 262 1947

Mozart & More Anton & Maite Piano Duo @ Musaion Theatre, University of Pretoria – Nov 22

Salon Music is honoured to welcome the internationally acclaimed Austrian piano duo Anton & Maite for their South African appearance. With Salon Music String Orchestra under Ané van Staden. Starts 15:00–17:00. Book: Quicket. Enquiries: 067 415 3365

Kerskonsert @ NG Kerk Universiteitsoord, h/v Duxbury en Herold, Hatfield – 25 Nov

Laaste van die herinwydingskonserte van die kerk se nuwe, gerestoureerde pyporrel. Bespreek: Quicket. Begin 18:30. Navrae: 066 408 0909

Nickel Christmas Market @ Kungwini Welfare Organisation, Graham Road, Zwavelpoort – Nov 25- Dec 6

You’re not just shopping for unique gifts and festive treats; you’re investing in hope and empowerment. Come see the beautiful, handmade creations crafted with love by our residents living with disabilities – right alongside the unique products from our local entrepreneurs. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 940 0221

Santa Paws Chwismas @ Pallet Farm Stall, 826 Petrus Street, Rietvalleirand – Nov 25

Bring your four-legged besties, dress them up in their Christmas outfits for a special Christmas morning filled with festive fun, tasty treats and a little Christmas magic. Also: Secret Santa gifts and tasty treats. Starts 07:00–09:00. Enquiries: 060 979 7071

Festive Market @ Menlyn Park, Atterbury Road and Lois Avenue – Nov 26–Jan 3

Shop and support local at this pack-and-go market with a wide range of local handmade products, gifts, decor, fashion, accessories and specialty food. Near Entrance 5. Starts 09:00 (same as shopping mall hours). Enquiries: 012 764 9600

32 Bataljon-storieaand – Meebos 1982 Puma 132 @ AfriForum teater, Greenlyn Village sentrum – 27 Nov

Herleef die dramatiese gebeure van Operasie Meebos deur die kragtige eerstehandse getuienis van veterane van 32 Bataljon, voormalige SALM-lede en ooggetuies. Bring hulde aan die 15 mans wat hul lewens verloor het en hoor die ware verhale van moed, opoffering en broederskap wat in die hitte van die stryd gesmee is. Begin 18:00 vir 18:30. Bespreek: Tixsa. Navrae: 066 420 6181

Family Night & Day Market @ Kolonnade Retail Park, cnr Sefako Makgatho Dr & Enkeldoorn Ave – Nov 27&28

Unique gifts and crafts, food vendors, children’s play area. Nov 27 starts 17:00-22:00; Nov 28 starts 09:00 until late. Enquiries: 063 790 2726.

Liggiefees @ Jakaranda Kinderhuis, 1 Talitha Kumi St, Derdepoort 326-Jr – Nov 27– Dec 23

Live performance every night from 19:00 including Joshua na die Reën, Riaan Benade, Sean Miles, Dodo Nyoka and many more. Book: Tixsa. Enquiries: 012 800 4700

Pretoria Zoo Bday Price Promotion @ Pretoria Zoo – Nov 27

National Zoological Garden of South Africa (Pretoria Zoo) will extend its birthday admission initiative for a further 12 months as the Zoo marks its 127th birthday. Visitors can enter for R27 on the 27th of every month for another year. Enquiries: Sasha 079 056 7551.

16 Days of Activism Market & Family Day @ Capital Park Community Centre, 317 Myburgh Street – Nov 28

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food or non-perishable food items to support families in need. Starts 09:00–15:00. Enquiries: 076 324 4352.

Christkindlmarkt @ Deutsche Internationale Schule, Simon Vermooten Dr, The Willows – Nov 28

Traditional German Christmas Market: Live music programme, Traditional German food, Market hall and Festive lights. Booking: www.christkindlmarkt.co.za Starts 15:30. Enquiries: 012 803 4106

Droomland Pretoria @ Pretoria Botaniese Tuin, 2 Cussonia-laan, Brummeria – 28 Nov

Fees op die gras met live musiek deur Spoegwolf, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Matthew Mole, Van Pletzen, Kurt Darren, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Jan Blohm en meer. Begin 10:00. Bespreek: Plankton. Navrae: 012 002 5200/1

Festive Fun Day @ 431 Rodericks Road, Menlo Park – Nov 28

Hosted by Fortis Collective. Raising funds for a charity. Lots of childrens’ activities. Starts 09:00–12:00. Enquiries: WhatsApp 066 115 5319 or enquiries@fortiscollective.org

Kersfeesmark @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, h/v Apache en K97 – 28 Nov

Kom beleef die lekkerte van Kersinkopies, plaaslike produkte, unieke handgemaakte geskenke en vakansie-bederfies. Los geskenkie by Kersvader 13:30 en 17:00, Kersvader deel geskenke uit, veilige speelarea vir kinders. Nagmark begin 16:00. Vermaak deur Irene-Louise van Wyk en Liezel Pieters. Begin 09:00–21:00. Navrae: 083 262 1947

Kersmark @ Riviera-Jakaranda Gemeente, Blakestraat 125 – 28 Nov

Lekker pannekoek, jafels en tuisgebak, geskenke en boeke. Begin 10:00–13:00. Navrae: Rolin 071 869 4962

Military Market & Family Day @ 175 32nd Street, Warehouse 18, Doornkloof East – Nov 28

Survival gear & military antiques, PCP air rifle shooting tournament. Book: tentpro.co.za Enquiries: 076 717 5654

Wit Olifant Sale @ 749 Richmondstraat, Erasmuskloof – 28 Nov

Is daar ’n wit olifant in jou huis? Kom verkoop enigiets wat in die pad is. Worsbroodjies ook te koop. Begin 08:00–15:00. Navrae: 064 655 4186 of 073 883 1743.

Kersfeesliggies: Indoor Christmas Market @ Montana Hervormde Kerk, h/v Jan Bandjies en Azanza, Montana – Dec 1–26

Duisende liggies, kos, kindervermaak en ‘n binnenshuise Kersmark. Sondae gesluit. Begin: 18:00–22:00. Bespreek: kersfeesliggies.co.za Navrae: 012 567 1753

Teater Kersmark @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre, Lynnwood Bridge – 2-8 Des

Die teater se voorportaal word omskep in ’n Kersfees opwip-winkel met ’n verskeidenheid unieke geskenke, handgemaakte produkte en heerlike eetgoed. Sien die poster vir tye. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Moot Christmas Drive @ Mountain View – Dec 5

Each year, we bring smiles and festive cheer to kids by delivering sweet treats and sharing the joy of the season. Our goal: to hand out 20 000 sweetie packs during our 7-day Christmas Drive. Help make the dream possible by donating on their Buddy page.

Vintage Christmas Market @ Irene Village Mall, c/o Nellmapius and Pierre van Ryneveld – Dec5&6

Over 150 exhibitors, SA’s biggest Christmas gift, vintage & decor show. Bring your letters to Santa’s Mailroom. Santa photos: Saturday 12:00-14:00; Sunday 15:00-17:00. Carols: Sunday 15:00-17:00, Christmas ‘sing along’ community & public Carols on the Saxophone. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 063 237 0373

Wonder Fest @ Wonderboom National Airport, Lintvelt Road, Doornpoort/Onderstepoort – Dec 5

More than a festival — it’s a full cultural experience bringing together premium music, food, fashion, lifestyle and unforgettable energy in one space. Book: Webtickets. Starts noon (12:00) to midnight (00:00).

MDSA Christmas Market @ Pierneef Tennis Club, 333 23rd Avenue, Villieria – Dec 6

New date and venue. Hosted by Miss, Mr, & Mrs Deaf South Africa. Live music, arts & crafts, festive treats, Christmas gifts, light and more. Starts 08:00–15:00. Enquiries: Janice WhatsApp: 071 470 4022 or ceo@missdeafsa.co.za

Moot Christmas Drive @ Villieria – Dec 6

Each year, we bring smiles and festive cheer to kids by delivering sweet treats and sharing the joy of the season. Our goal? To hand out 20 000 sweetie packs during our 7-day Christmas Drive

Kerssang @ Pierneefteater, Mogg Ave, Villieria – 6 Des

Met Gertjan Holtzhausen en Eraneé de Beer. Kom sing saam en vier die Christusfees. Begin 15:00. Bespreek: info@pierneefteater.co.za of WhatsApp 072 460 5568.