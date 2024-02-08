Are security cameras worth the investment?

Owing to advances in technology that have brought down costs, homeowners might find that they can actually afford to keep their properties safe with state-of-the-art security camera systems. Options include cameras that can send alerts to the homeowner’s mobile devices and stream live videos when any motion is detected.

Benefits of security cameras

Considering their many benefits, from preventing vandals to deterring criminals, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, says investing in security cameras for your home can be worthwhile.

“One of the main reasons to install a security camera system is for the safety benefits it brings. The 24/7 monitoring of your home usually deters crime before it even happens and can also increase your home’s resale value down the line, not to mention that you may also save on your home insurance premiums,” he notes.

While a complete home security system will be more effective than relying on just one camera, a study conducted in the US showed that the presence of any form of increased security measures is likely to deter criminals from targeting that specific home. The only downside to installing security cameras is the privacy concerns neighbours might express, especially if you’re one of the first homes in your street to install security cameras. “The key here is to ensure that none of your cameras point directly at any neighbours’ houses,” says Goslett.

To ensure that households get the most out of the security cameras, Goslett mentions the importance of ensuring that your home security cameras are installed correctly by a certified professional, “otherwise, you may run into issues when trying to receive your electrical compliance certificate when you later decide to sell.”

You should also be certain that the cameras are protected by a firewall to prevent them from being hacked and are installed in hard-to-reach places to prevent them from being stolen or tampered with.

When deciding what security cameras are the best option, this will differ according to the needs of each individual.

“Depending on which security system you choose, some may be expensive to set up and might require cloud storage and additional potential service charges. However, it is possible to recoup some of these costs from the resulting resale value after these features have been added,” says Goslett.

One main thing to decide is whether you want your home security camera to record footage continuously or to only start recording based on a trigger, such as when motion is detected. While recording 24/7 does ensure that nothing is missed, it will require a lot of bandwidth and storage space. It is also useful to have a camera system that has an easy-to-use mobile app that can send notifications to the homeowner’s smartphone and other devices. Most importantly, the system needs to deliver clear, high-definition video of the event, as this will help identify criminals if needed.

Before selecting a home security camera system for your property, Goslett recommends speaking to a security professional and arranging an onsite consultation, as they will be able to assess your property and recommend what systems will work best in your home. “If you’d like recommendations for the best home security professionals in your area, contact your local RE/MAX office. As area experts, they might just be able to recommend a reliable local supplier,” Goslett concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson