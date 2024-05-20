Dubbed ‘Project Rambo’, Aston Martin is, according to British automotive publication Autocar, considering building a high-performance 4×4 to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (especially the G63 variant, of course) and, indeed, the new-generation Land Rover Defender (most likely the supercharged V8 derivative).

However, as the production — or even idea, for that matter — of an off-road-focused Aston Martin SUV is only under consideration, not much is known about what might just become the British luxury marque’s second SUV offering.

Related: ASTON MARTIN’S DBX IS A 404KW/700NM MONSTER

However, just how likely is it that Aston Martin will actually produce an SUV of this irk? Well, as stated by Autocar, executive chairperson of the Gaydon-based brand, Lawrence Stroll, ‘will not give the project the green light unless it has a solid business case’. Yet, considering the DBX, the firm’s first-ever SUV, is the company’s best-selling product, a fair bet would be that a more-adventurous Aston Martin SUV, which, of course, retains the luxury offered by the DBX, might be a worthy addition to the automaker’s line-up.

However, if this project is given the thumbs-up, it seems the off-road-focused Aston Martin SUV will be available in limited numbers. As reported by Autocar, if this variant is made, only a limited number (2 500 examples, to be precise) will be available for purchase to ensure its exclusivity.

The post Aston Martin super-4×4 to rival G-Class under consideration — rumour appeared first on Leisure Wheels.