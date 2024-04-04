How often should you update your home?

To protect the home’s resale value, homeowners ought to update certain features regularly to prevent costly repairs or alterations.

“Sometimes, the need to sell might arise quite suddenly,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. “One might get a job offer on the other side of town, or an unexpected addition to the family might cause a need for some extra space. By periodically updating the property, homeowners can avoid spending large sums of money on getting the home ready for sale when the need to sell suddenly arises.”

The easiest way to achieve this is to update the home as and when features become outdated or need repairing. “This does not necessarily mean you have to undertake costly renovations that involve ripping out tiles and knocking down walls. Often, just changing small features such as door handles and taps can update the space enough to make it more appealing to a broader pool of potential buyers,” Goslett explains.

Below, RE/MAX of Southern Africa highlights some of the main selling features that homeowners ought to be updating regularly:

Walls & Floors

While timeless neutrals require less frequent updating, bold statement walls or flooring will need to be updated as trends change. Homeowners should also consider general wear and tear. If the paint is chipped and marked, give it a fresh coat of paint. Flooring must also be regularly maintained; carpets should be professionally cleaned, cracked tiles should be replaced, and hardwood floors can be sanded down and refinished to eliminate stains, scuff marks, and other damages.

Bathrooms & kitchens

These rooms can be make or break for a sale, so you want them to look as fresh as possible. Those without a budget to do a complete renovation on these spaces can consider updating them by switching out easy-to-replace fittings such as the cupboard handles, faucets, and light fixtures. Regrouting between tiles can also make these spaces feel incredibly refreshed.

Outdoor space

Curb appeal and garden space are significant drawcards, so homeowners want to ensure they take the time to keep the outside of the home updated. Regular maintenance should be done to keep lawns and garden beds neatly trimmed and in shape. There is also a difference between a home with character and a home that simply looks dated—and that difference usually boils down to maintenance. Be sure to keep the home’s exterior in top shape by maintaining the roof and repainting it every so often.

“Whether a home requires updating can be somewhat subjective. This can make it difficult for homeowners to see what needs changing, especially if they are in a hurry to sell. Homeowners should always keep in mind that while buyers can always change the décor of the home, they will lower their offer if they feel that money would need to be spent to fix or update the space. If you are unsure whether your home needs updating, consult an experienced real estate advisor who can tell you if it is ready to sell as is or needs some updating,” Goslett concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson