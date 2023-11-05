Cinnamon apple Chelsea buns

1 For the dough, heat the milk in a small saucepan until steaming. Remove from the heat and add the butter and sugar. Mix until the butter melts and the sugar dissolves. Put the warm milk in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Whisk in the eggs, then add the flour, yeast, lemon zest and salt.

2 Mix on a low speed for a few minutes until the dough comes together, then increase to medium and knead for 10–15 min until smooth and springy. Shape into a ball and put in a large oiled bowl. Cover and set aside in a warm place for 2 hrs until doubled in size.