Review: Toyota Hilux GR-Sport III

Toyota South Africa has officially launched the highly anticipated GR Sport III, making a strong entry into the local market as a rugged and ready off-road adventurer. S

Toyota Hilux GR-Sport III fast facts

Price: R999 000

Engine: 2.8-litre GD6, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine

Transmission: Six-speed automatic transmission

Power: 165kW @ 3000r/min

Torque: 550Nm @ 1 600–2 800r/min

Rivals: Ford Ranger Tremor, Isuzu D-MAX AT35, Ford Ranger Wildtrak X

What are we driving and why is it significant?

The Toyota Hilux has long been a staple in South Africa’s automotive landscape, renowned for its rugged reliability and versatility. Over the years, the Hilux has evolved from a practical workhorse to a sophisticated yet durable vehicle, catering to both urban drivers and off-road enthusiasts. The latest models showcase a blend of advanced technology, enhanced safety features, and robust performance capabilities, making the product more appealing to a broader audience.

The introduction of the GR Sport variants has further cemented the Hilux’s status, offering sportier aesthetics and improved handling dynamics. With each iteration, Toyota has managed to maintain the Hilux’s core values while incorporating modern innovations, ensuring it remains a top choice in the highly competitive bakkie segment. The new addition to the lineup follows this tradition.

Inspired by the company’s Dakar Rally-winning GR Hilux, the GR-Sport III boasts an imposing presence with its beefier exterior update that demands attention. This latest iteration features bold design elements and a robust stance, drawing direct inspiration from its rally heritage. The aggressive styling not only enhances its visual appeal but also underscores its performance capabilities.

What’s new on the Hilux GR-Sport III?

Entering the market as a heavy-duty off-road-focused version of the Hilux, the GR Sport III offers a host of exterior and interior updates. The exterior of this robust GR-badged double cab features several striking design elements, including a visually distinguishable front bumper, G-mesh front grille, new fog lamp bezels, red brake calipers, and aero ducts feeding into the enlarged wheel arches. It also boasts a front bash plate and gloss black 17-inch alloys paired with 265/65 Goodrich all-terrain tyres. The approach angle improves slightly from 29 to 30 degrees, while ride height increases by 20mm, that width has also been increased by 8cm enhancing its off-road capabilities.

Inside, the GR Sport III receives a unique treatment with suede and leather-accented sports seats featuring GR logos, a leather-accented steering wheel with a GR logo and paddle shifters, aluminium sports pedals, and contrasting red seat belts on all seats. The cabin is further distinguished by unique gloss carbon fibre trim on the dash and door linings, a JBL sound system, an instrument panel with a GR logo on startup, and all-weather floor mats with GR logos for the driver and front passenger. Additionally, the GR Sport is equipped with unique 46mm KYB monotube shock absorbers, ensuring superior handling and stability on rough terrain.

What is the Hilux GR-Sport III like to drive?

Driving the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport III from Humansdorp to Cape Town yielded its best characteristics. Under the bonnet, it boasts a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission, delivering a robust 165kW and 550Nm of torque. With power distributed to all four wheels, this Hilux variant ensures a dynamic and responsive drive across several driving surfaces.

On the open road, the GR-Sport III showcases a well-balanced, wide-track feel with a slightly firmer suspension, enhancing stability. The smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission has been recalibrated to maximise the engine’s output, providing quicker shifts and a more engaging response. This is evident whether in automatic mode or using the paddle shifters for manual control. The overdrive function on the fifth and sixth gears ensures fuel-efficient cruising on highways.

Throughout the journey, the Hilux GR-Sport III maintained remarkable comfort and stability. The spacious interior and supportive seats made the long drive between the two Cape provinces enjoyable and pleasant. The ample torque dispatched overtaking manoeuvres effortlessly, adding to the overall driving confidence appeal. The part-time, dual-range 4×4 system with a switchable rear diff-lock enhances versatility, ready to tackle various terrains with ease. Overall, the GR-Sport III impressed with its blend of performance, comfort, and stability, making it an excellent choice for long-distance drives and off-road adventures alike.

What are the GR-Sport III rivals?

Priced at R999 000, the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport III steps into a fiercely contested segment of the bakkie market, where it encounters formidable and butch rivals. Among its competitors at this price range are the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor. The Wildtrak X 4WD is priced at R1 013 000, while the Tremor sits just below at R977 500. Both Ford models are equipped with 2.0-litre biTurbo engines, delivering 154kW @ 3 750r/min and 500Nm @ 1 750r/min. Despite the Hilux’s power advantage, Ford compensates with a technologically advanced interior. For those seeking a more rugged option, the Isuzu D-Max AT35 presents a compelling alternative. Powered by a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine, it produces 140kW of power @ 3 600r/min and 450Nm of torque @ 1 600r/min.

In comparison to its rivals, the Hilux GR-Sport III offers a winning combination of power and refinement. While it may lack some of the advanced interior features found in the Ford models courtesy of its age, the robust performance and comfortable ride make it a strong and appealing contender in the segment. Ultimately, the choice between these bakkies will come down to individual preferences and priorities.

