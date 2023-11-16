Photos: Quinton de Kock’s wife and daughter kitted out in Protea colours

Sasha de Kock, the 27-year-old wife to Proteas opener Quinton, has never missed the opportunity to cheer for her hubby, who is set to play in South Africa’s semi-final against Australia today.

The usual opener will hope to deliver with the bat as the Proteas eye a spot in the ICC World Cup final.

The couple first met 11 years ago, during The Champions League Twenty20 match between Highveld Lions (De Kock’s team) and Mumbai Indians. Sasha was a cheerleader at the match. When the team claimed their victory, she reached out to Quinton on Facebook to congratulate him.

The couple fell in love and got engaged in December 2015, tying the knot less than a year later in September 2016. Quinton and Sasha share one child together – a daughter named Kiara – who was born in January 2022.

Sasha took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps of herself and Kiara, who attended her very first ICC World Cup match when the Proteas played Afghanistan. The caption reads:

“Ready for our first game ”

Two-year-old Kiara became her dad’s littlest cheerleader, watching from the sidelines.

See the snaps:

The Proteas’ match against Australia for a spot in the ICC ODI World Cup final, starts at 10:30.

As it stands, the Proteas have made four semi-final appearances in the showpiece. In 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015. However, they have fallen to defeat every time, twice losing to today’s contenders – Australia.

The match will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in India, and could see South Africa, who made the semi-finals by winning seven of their nine league matches, through to the finals.

Good luck team, we’re batting for you!

