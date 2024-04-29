Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT37 revealed as off-road-ready, one-off bakkie

Isuzu has whipped the covers off the D-Max Arctic Trucks AT37, a one-of-a-kind D-Max developed by Isuzu in partnership with, as its name would suggest, Arctic Trucks. According to the Japanese automaker, the D-Max Arctic Trucks AT37 is the most imposing double cab it has ever created, with the firm saying this upgraded-for-adventure D-Max pushes the boundaries of capability to unprecedented heights.

Speaking of ‘heights’, this D-Max quite literally takes its namesake to new heights (in terms of ride height, that is). The D-Max Arctic Trucks AT37 has a ground clearance measuring ‘over’ 140mm taller than the standard D-Max. This can be ascribed to the fitment of enormous 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 rubber (of the mud-terrain variety, no less) and a 10-way adjustable, performance-oriented Bilstein suspension arrangement. The front and rear diff locks have also been upgraded.

According to Alan Able, the managing director at Isuzu UK: “The Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT37 is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of utility vehicles … It embodies the spirit of adventure and resilience that Isuzu owners have come to expect, and we’re thrilled to showcase it at this year’s CV [Commercial Vehicle] Show.”

“Our long-standing collaboration with Isuzu UK has been a true meeting of minds,” said Arctic Trucks’ UK managing director Peter Smith. “The new D-Max AT37 represents the culmination of over three decades of relentless innovation and adventure-driven design philosophy, and we’re proud to debut it together at this year’s CV Show.”

