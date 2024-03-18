8 affordable essentials for your home gym setup

Exercise for free from the comfort of your home by simply investing in a couple of key items to help you create your own home gym without spending a fortune on expensive equipment. Ready to exercise? Let’s go:

Adjustable workout step: A workout step takes up very little space that you can use as part of a circuit routine or get your heart pumping. Choose a workout step with a non-slip surface and adjustable height to suit your personal needs. Alternative: Use a sturdy wooden box, crate or stairs.

Motivating music: Create a great workout playlist with your favourite high-energy songs. Music may alleviate stress, raise your spirits and take your mind off how many minutes you have left. Alternative: Turn on the radio or find your favourite music on an app or streaming website.

Timer or stopwatch: This is an essential tool for interval training. A stopwatch also keeps you on track with how long your workout lasted or how long you were running for. Alternative: Use the stopwatch function on your smartphone or a clock in your home.

Skipping rope: Have fun while doing a great cardio workout with a skipping rope. They also come in handy as a stretching strap to help improve your flexibility. Alternative: Any long piece of rope will do or simply jump on the spot.

Dumbbells: Remember to choose the right weight for you: Good form with a lighter weight can create better results than bad form with a heavier weight. Alternative: Anything that you can pick up safely, such as cans of baked beans or full water bottles.

Yoga mat: You don’t have to practise yoga to use a yoga mat. They are perfect for push-ups, sit-ups and work great as a non-slip, clean surface for exercising when you’re on-the-go. Alternative: A padded surface, like a carpet or a towel.

Medicine ball: There are many effective upper and lower body exercises that you can do with a medicine ball. Alternative: A basketball or football. Even without the added weight, you can still do many movements to help improve your coordination.

Resistance band: A resistance band is another fantastic piece of portable fitness equipment for when you are on the road! They are practical, lightweight and easy to use. Alternative: A piece of soft rope or a rolled towel can work well for basic exercises. Don’t use tubing or rubber bands that are not designed for fitness, as they could snap and cause an injury.

