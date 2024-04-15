5 tips to get you and your pet active and fit this autumn

With winter around the corner, now is the perfect time to go outside, enjoy the autumn sun and get that body moving to help lower the chances of stiff and sore joints in winter…for both you and your dog.

Here are exercise ideas to get you and your furry up and going:

Start slow: If you and your dog aren’t runners, then start off slowly. Walking, hiking, and playing fetch are all great ways to introduce physical activity into their routines, and yours. Create an outdoor “gym”: Setting up an obstacle course in your garden or at the park is a fun way to get your dog moving, while also providing a mental challenge. The kids will love getting involved with this too. Mix things up : Just like us, dogs can get bored with the same exercise routine, so remember to add in new routes or challenges. Treat dispensing balls are a great way to keep them moving and entertained. Meet with friends: Play dates with other socialised dogs are not only good to develop social skills, but also to get your dog moving and playing. Make a splash: If your dog loves water, swimming is the perfect low impact exercise. Supervised swimming is especially good for older dogs who often suffer with painful joints. If your dog does have joint issues, ask your vet about feeding changing their food to a specialised diet such as the Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food which is clinically proven to help improve a dog’s ability to run, walk and jump in as little as 21 days.

Remember to pay attention to your dog’s energy levels and any signs that they may not want to exercise or are easily tired. If you are concerned, speak to your vet. For more information, visit the Hill’s website.

