Music resembles freedom of mind – rapper Dee Koala

Cape Town-based songwriter and rapper Odwa Situma, professionally known as Dee Koala, sees herself as a voice for many. She spoke to Bona and shared what music means to her.

Many of her fans have wondered where her stage name came from. Answering the question, Dee says that growing up she had no nickname. Seeing that her first name was already short, her friend decided to call her Dee.

“When I started being a rapper, I needed a name, so I went with Dee and added Koala; this is because it is my spirit animal,” says the award-winning artist.

The Adidas ambassador, who has worked with many other artists, says music ‘resembles freedom for the mind; it is the way I express myself and have fun’.

She says her music is nostalgic for kasi life stories that people relate to. “I share the kasi struggles; I have become the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Dee told Bona that her favourite song right now is Gwan, which features Maglera Doe Boy. “I love this because of how it was received. After two years of not dropping anything, I needed to say something. People received it so well, it even has a dance move,” she shares.

Dee is not only a rapper but the founder of 4TheKhaltsha. She explains this initiative as a music festival that was inspired by Cotton Fest. “It is music for the Khaltsha, not only for hip hop but for DJs too.” The festival, which usually happens in Cape Town, has taken place for four years. This year, it will be in Johannesburg.

“I have always wanted to be a corporate girl, so I made 4TheKhaltsha my baby. It has been tricky trying to separate business and pleasure because now I have to respect my friends as brands, but it’s been four years now, so I am doing a good job,” she says.

When asked if she is working on new music, Dee answered: “Of course, I always drop singles throughout the year but because a lot of people have been nagging, I have an album coming up; there will be features and some visuals for some of my work.”

The music industry is not for the faint-hearted and Dee encourages up-and-coming artists: “It is not easy, it never was, but you need to trust yourself, believe, pray and never stop dreaming. Be yourself at all times; do not limit yourself.”

