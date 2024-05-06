Male grooming has become a massive industry and an international trend that is here to stay…and we love it! The fact that men are embracing the importance of a regular skincare routine is a movement that most women want to encourage, but that doesn’t mean that the men in your life should be using your skincare products.

Men’s skincare is not just a marketing gimmick, as skincare products for men are actually specially formulated to cater to their skin…which, believe it or not, is not the same as that of women. Take a look:

They have thicker skin, seriously:

This might sound crazy, but men actually have tougher skin that is about 20% thicker than that of a woman. This thicker dermis means men’s skin also wrinkles differently, with fewer, deeper lines as opposed to the fine lines women develop.

They have more pores:

Men have more sebaceous glands and pores than women, and they tend to be larger, so their skin is less dry and more oily than women’s skin after their teenage years. That’s why they choose products that clean more aggressively, with formulations to help reduce excess oil and shine. A lower skin pH due to extra oil also provides a fertile ground for impurities to turn into spits and acne.

They lose collagen faster:

Daily shaving is a skin irritant and can lead to sensitivity, which is why quality cleansing products and effective scrubs and exfoliation without tearing the skin surface are important. And because men lose collagen throughout their lives, instead of mainly after menopause like women do, they need hydration and protection from UV exposure.

If you’re looking for a locally-made men’s skincare range that relies on the benefits of natural ingredients such as Rooibos, visit African Extracts Rooibos.

