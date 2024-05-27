Every Chinese-built bakkie making waves in South Africa

Once dominated by traditional brands, the bakkie segment is now seeing competition from the likes of GWM, JAC Motors, LDV, and Peugeot, each bringing unique strengths to the table.

GWM P-Series

The GWM P-Series, also known as the Poer in other markets (fortunately not in South Africa too), represents Great Wall Motors’ most advanced foray into the bakkie segment locally. Launched globally at the Chengdu Motor Show in 2019, the P-Series has made a significant impact in markets such as Australia, South America, and the Middle East. It reached South African shores in late 2020.

Built on the new P71 platform, the P-Series is designed to handle both passenger and commercial needs with a focus on durability and versatility. Despite being the most premium offering on sale from GWM in South Africa at the moment, the Chinese firm intends on bringing the P500 bakkie, which is larger and more tech-filled into the country over the course of the year.

P-Series fast facts

Price: R694 950

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo diesel, four-cylinder

Power and torque: 120kW and 400Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Fuel consumption: 9.4L/100km

9.4L/100km Drivetrain: 4×4

Interior: Features high-quality materials, an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen, leather seats, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.

Safety: Equipped with multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Within GWM’s stables, buyers can also choose from the single and double-cab Steed 5 line-up which starts from R305 950.

JAC T9

The JAC T9, known as the Shuailing T9 in China, is JAC Motors’ latest entry in the bakkie market. Introduced globally in late 2021, it has found a following in Southeast Asia and South America. The T9 arrived in South Africa in early 2023 but has only just been revealed to the local motoring media courtesy of local port delays. This bakkie is built on JAC’s new ladder-frame chassis, which enhances rigidity and off-road capability.

T9 fast facts

Price: R659 900

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo diesel, four-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power and torque: 125kW and 410Nm

Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km

Interior: Practical and functional with a multimedia system, air conditioning, and comfortable seating.

Safety: Standard features include ABS, airbags, stability control, and rear parking sensors.

The JAC T9 offers a combination of robustness and modern amenities, making it a viable choice for those in need of a reliable and capable bakkie without breaking the bank.

LDV T60

The LDV T60, a product of SAIC Motor’s LDV brand (formerly Leyland DAF Vans), has been a versatile and affordable option since its global launch in 2016. It has garnered success in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, and various parts of Asia. Built on a ladder-frame chassis, the T60 is designed for both commercial and personal use, promising durability and off-road capability.

T60 fast facts

Price: R790 000

Engine: 2.0-litre biturbo diesel, four-cylinder

Power and torque: 160kW and 500Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Fuel consumption: 9.3L/100km

9.3L/100km Interior: Includes a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, leather upholstery in higher trims, and ample cabin space.

Safety: Comes with a comprehensive safety suite, including multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and stability control.

The LDV T60 double cab line-up features the more powerful T60 Max Luxe as the range-topper but also a more affordable 120kW offering too.

Peugeot Landtrek

Despite the Peugeot badge, the Landtrek is a bakkie developed in collaboration with Changan Automobile sharing a modern ladder-frame chassis shared with Changan’s Kaicene F70. Introduced in early 2020, the Landtrek has been gaining popularity in Latin America and Africa due to its blend of utility and Chinese-built affordability.

Landtrek fast facts

Price: R705 900

Engine: 1.9-litre turbo diesel

Power and torque: 110kW and 350Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

9.1L/100km Interior: Features a large touchscreen infotainment system, premium upholstery, advanced driver assistance systems, and a spacious cabin.

Safety: Equipped with multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, hill start assist, traction control, and other advanced safety features.

The Landtrek arrived in South Africa in early 2021 and is earmarked to go into production at a Stellantis facility in the Eastern Cape by 2026 that could further broader appeal with affordability.

Foton Tunland G7

Recently, Combined Motor Holdings Limited (CMH) Group has been announced as the exclusive distributor of Foton vehicles in South Africa. This partnership signifies a shift towards innovation and accessibility in the local automotive landscape. Slated for a launch on June 25, Foton’s diverse LCV portfolio will include models such as the Tunland, Miler, View, eTruckmate, and the eAumark, reflecting the brand’s focus on performance, safety, and sustainability.

Tunland G7 fast facts

Price: TBC

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo diesel, four-cylinder

Power and torque: 120kW and 390Nm

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Fuel consumption: 7.4L/100km

7.4L/100km Interior: Features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Safety: Equipped with multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, 360-degree camera

Specs on the Tunland remain unconfirmed since Foton is yet to confirm the model details and pricing for South Africa.

Taking a look at each of these premium Chinese bakkies on offer at the moment in South Africa at the moment, do you think any have what it takes to unsettle the status quo of the segment?

