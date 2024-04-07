6 men kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg rescued in Durban

Six men who were kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg last Friday were rescued in Durban by a team of various law enforcement and security agencies in the early hours of this morning.

Two men suspected to be involved in the kidnapping were also arrested.

Involved in the midnight operation were members of Magma Security and members from various elite police units.

Magma Security and Investigations boss Shaheen Suleiman told The Witness that the victims, all South Africans, had since been reunited with their families.

He said they were found in a house in Newlands West.

The operation started at around midnight and the two suspects were arrested first, and then the rescue operation ensued.

“The victims have been reunited with their families. This was a team effort after the families reported their members missing to the police and the investigation took off,” said Suleiman.

Involved in the investigation and the subsequent rescue operation was the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s provincial tracking team, Anti-Gang Unit, police kidnapping team, and Mayville crime prevention, among others.

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