2024 Japan-spec Suzuki Swift to be powered by three-cylinder petrol engine

Suzuki’s next-generation 2024 Japan-spec Swift model will be powered by a new 1.2l, three-cylinder petrol, and feature a slightly redesigned cabin composition, according to reports.

The Z12E 1.2l, four-cylinder engine will reportedly replace the 1.2l, four-cylinder K-series engines that have served as the main power components to this point.

Revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, the firm has offered some insight into the inner workings of the next hatchback from its stables that will carry the Swift badge. Additionally, reports indicate that the Japanese market, and likely others with similar spec variants, will feature an AWD system and a CVT or regular manual gearbox. While hardware has been unveiled, the official output has yet to be revealed, but speculation points to an output closer to the current 1.4l powerplant (103kW) and 113N.m.

Additional revisions to the Swift’s formula include a redesign to its exterior, which extends to the LED headlights, grille, and new wheels. As for the interior, the Japan-spec model features a new nine-inch, while the rest of the cabin’s infrastructure will likely remain almost undisturbed.

The next-generation Swift is expected to arrive around the first or second quarter of 2024.

