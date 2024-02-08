Ford’s facelifted Puma ST not coming to SA

The global discontinuation of the Fiesta in 2023 by Ford is still a contentious topic considering the model’s popularity. This puts additional emphasis on the newly released Puma, to uphold the legacy of the now-defunct supermini. The 2024 model year has the subcompact crossover undergo minimal changes, with Ford highlighting the adoption of matrix LED technology for its headlights, now featuring a claw-like signature.

The updated badge now graces the front grille, while the rear retains its familiar appearance without significant alterations. Customers can select from six colors, including the new Cactus Gray, along with various wheel options ranging from 17 to 19 inches.

Inside, the cabin undergoes significant changes with the introduction of SYNC4 infotainment. The dashboard now accommodates a pair of screens, including a prominent 12-inch touchscreen, with the centre air vents relocated to the top. The 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster, previously integrated into the dash, now protrudes slightly.

Under the bonnet of the Puma ST, Ford has swapped its turbocharged 1.5-litre gasoline engine and six-speed manual gearbox for a smaller one-litre unit and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. While this move represents a downgrade in power, with the new hybrid ST version producing 125kW and 248Nm compared to its predecessor’s 147kW and 320Nm, it still delivers respectable performance and efficiency on paper.

With the Puma line-up arriving in South Africa in 2023 with the Titanium and ST-Line Vignale trim packages, there was interest in whether the Blue Oval would also eventually bring the sportier ST-badged counterpart. At the moment, Ford South Africa has stated that the facelifted Puma has a powertrain developed to meet the European Union’s Stage 6.2 MHEV emissions standards. South African fuel quality is not compliant with the powertrain and until improved, the model cannot be considered for local introduction.

“We aim to offer our current customers an appealing passenger vehicle line-up that includes two derivatives of the current Ford Puma (Titanium and ST-Line Vignale), along with the exceptionally capable and spacious Ford Everest. This will be bolstered with the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Ford Territory which expands our presence in the SUV segment,” says Ford South Africa.

As part of Ford’s commitment to electrification, the fully electric Puma Gen-E is set to debut later in the year. Expected to retain the fossil-fuel-burning model’s design, the electric variant will share its platform and be manufactured alongside conventional models at Ford’s Craiova factory in Romania.

