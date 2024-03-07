Here’s the Toyota Fortuner MHEV’s pricing and specifications

Alongside the arrival of Toyota’s MHEV [mild hybrid] Hilux offshoot, the very same hybrid technology will also feature in the Fortuner range. Here is how much it will cost:

Pricing

2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT MHEV – R834 800

R834 800 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT MHEV BT – R845 300

R845 300 2.8 GD-6 RB VX 6AT MHEV – R879 300

R879 300 2.8 GD-6 RB VX 6AT MHEV BT – R889 800

R889 800 2.8 GD-6 4X4 6AT MHEV – R918 600

R918 600 2.8 GD-6 4X4 6AT MHEV BT – R929 100

R929 100 2.8 GD-6 4X4 VX 6AT MHEV – R961 800

R961 800 2.8 GD-6 4X4 VX 6AT MHEV BT – R972 300

Toyota has already released pricing for its Hilux MHEV offerings, which is powered by the same powertrain as the new Fortuner MHEV models. The Fortuner MHEV relies on the familiar 2.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that is already employed in most models with the Fortuner range. The power and torque output of the diesel mill’s 150kW/500Nm remains unchanged, however, the addition of a battery pack and electric motor add 12kW and 65Nm for a combined output of 162kW and 565Nm.

The ICE powerplant in the new models will feature Toyota’s 48V technology that will likely improve fuel economy. The range-topping 2.8-litre diesel-equipped Fortuner model offers consumers a fuel consumption figure of 7.6L/100 km. The Hilux derivative bearing the MHEV badge is said to benefit from a 10% reduction in fuel consumption.

Serving as one of South Africa’s best-selling SUVs, second to only the Corolla Cross in 2023, the addition of hybrid technology is certain to add greater appeal to the already popular model.

