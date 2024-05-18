Siya Kolisi shares his ultimate Bok dream

Siya Kolisi has challenged his countrymen to fight for the Springbok jersey, as the talismanic forward addresses his role in South Africa’s World Cup three-peat bid in 2027.

Kolisi became just the second player to lead a successful defence of the Webb Ellis Cup in November 2023, after captaining the Boks to the 2019 title.

In both years, the 32-year-old had to overcome serious knee injuries that threatened his very participation in the tournament.

As the first black Bok captain, Kolisi has become a national icon, but the 83-Test loose forward’s international future remains a topic of debate.

He joined French club Racing 92 after last year’s World Cup triumph and expects to relinquish the Bok captaincy as he is based abroad.

Yet, with one eye on Australia 2027, the former DHL Stormers and Sharks skipper believes his race is not yet run in the Test arena.

WATCH: How Boks help Manie outfox rivals

“As long as I still have the opportunity to put on that green and gold jersey, that is all that matters,” he was quoted by SuperSport. “There are few people who dream and say they want to be Springbok captain.

“It has been an honour, as tough as it was, to be captain and all I want to do is to wear the jersey. No matter if I am captain or not.”

“Right now, the focus is on making that group and making sure we do well in the Tests we play and it’s always the ultimate dream, to play in another World Cup and win another World Cup for the country.

“But ultimately it will show how the body feels and how the mind is when we get there.”

“That is what we want, that is our dream,” Kolisi added. “But as you said the guys playing in South Africa are playing very well now, and it will be a challenge. If we don’t play better than them, then we will have to think about passing on the jersey.

“But saying that we are definitely not going to give it up, we won’t give up the jersey easy, they will have to take it.”

The post Siya shares his ultimate Bok dream appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.