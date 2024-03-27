Tepa plans to enhance tyre retail technicians’ skills

With 18.5 million South African adults lacking a secondary education, obtaining a matric certificate remains a significant challenge, hindering access to tertiary education.

Angie Frederic, the Tyre, Equipment, Parts Association֦’s (Tepa) training representative, underscores the importance of sector-specific skills development in providing opportunities for this demographic to gain valuable skills and enter the workforce.

Frederic’s dedication to nurturing skilled professionals within the tyre industry led her to establish Traction Training Academy, following her extensive experience at the Bridgestone KZN regional office. The academy focuses on training for the tyre fitment retail industry, offering practical training opportunities within her shop.

As the newly appointed Tepa training representative, Frederic aims to promote continuous learning within the industry, acknowledging existing competencies through recognition of prior learning and facilitating future formal learning.

Tepa, affiliated with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, recognises the need for ongoing upskilling, particularly in light of evolving automotive technologies.

The association’s training committee, in collaboration with industry experts, is committed to identifying and addressing the demand for specialised skills development in the tyre retail sector. Recognising the role of training centres in addressing unemployment, Tepa aims to introduce new skills programmes and enhance existing ones, offering opportunities for unemployed individuals and current tyre retail staff.

The initiative not only formalises the tyre retail industry, but also instils pride, dignity and recognition among employees. Tepa members benefit from access to discretionary grants, trend-aligned training programmes and career progression plans for staff, enhancing their service offerings and strengthening consumer confidence.

Frederic emphasises the importance of seeking advice from reputable tyre retailers, encouraging consumers to verify Tepa membership for added assurance.

Source: Cathy Findley PR