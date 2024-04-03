Enhanced safety and luxury: Isuzu upgrades D-Max range

Isuzu Motors South Africa is elevating its D-Max single cab LS range with a host of new features, enhancing safety and luxury in the highly competitive bakkie market. Alongside these upgrades, extended cab and double cab models also received enhancements, reinforcing Isuzu’s commitment to delivering top-tier vehicles in South Africa.

Kevin Fouche, department executive at Isuzu Motors South Africa, highlights the significance of these updates, stating: “Our seventh-generation D-MAX range continues to evolve, with the introduction of LS models to our single cab line-up. Designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers, the LS trim offers enhanced styling, comfort and convenience features.”

Externally, LS models distinguish themselves with 17-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded finishes for the front fascia and mirrors and power-adjustable mirrors with halogen front fog lamps for improved visibility at night. Inside, cruise control and a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility enhance the driving experience.

Safety remains a top priority, with standard features including an anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, hill start assist and dual front airbags. The LS range offers the choice of 4×2 or 4×4 configurations, paired with either manual or automatic transmissions powered by the efficient 1.9 Ddi or 3.0 Ddi turbodiesel engines.

In addition to the single cab upgrades, the extended and double cab models received enhancements such as standard running boards for improved cabin access, blackout-treated B-pillars for a sportier look and partial leather seats with eight-way power adjustment in LSE models.

Isuzu continues to innovate with the inclusion of a far side airbag for enhanced occupant safety and remote engine start for added convenience, allowing owners to start the vehicle remotely and activate climate control before entry.

With pricing starting at R516 500 and comprehensive warranties included, Isuzu’s D-Max range sets a new standard for safety, comfort and reliability in the South African bakkie market.

Source: QuickPic