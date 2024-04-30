KALMAR Trans-Africa returns in 2025 for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip

Aiming to deliver the camaraderie and raw challenges not seen since the days of the testing Camel Trophy and original Paris Dakar from the 1980s, the KALMAR Beyond Adventure Trans-Africa event offers the unique opportunity of traversing 5 500km across challenging African landscapes behind the wheel of a Safari-spec Porsche.

Scheduled to take place from June 1 to 19 , the KALMAR Beyond Adventure Trans-Africa will see drivers take on different environments — desert, savanna, grasslands and mountain — as they cross five countries — Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and, for the first time, Angola — over a 19-day guided expedition.

The participating drivers will pilot specially prepared Porsche motor cars, ranging from 911s to Cayennes and even Caymans. Each KALMAR Beyond Adventure car boasts ‘robust’ specification. The latter includes roll cages; raised suspension, replete with rally-spec shock absorbers; full underbody protection; ‘rugged’ off-road tyres; and ‘cosseting’ sports seats. An array of additional equipment, such as spare wheels and fuel cans, are also present.

As mentioned, participants have the choice of piloting a Porsche 911, Cayman, or Cayenne — modern or classic.

The Porsche 911s include the air-cooled, RS-R G-Series, 964/993-based KALMAR RS and the water-cooled 996-based KALMAR RS-6, the latter of which is the firm’s latest creation. Alongside sits the KALMAR RS-C, which is based on a 987-generation Cayman, while the KALMAR CS and KALMAR CS-R are created from variants of the Porsche Cayenne. Participants can also swap cars mid-route to experience all models.

“Trans-Africa 2025 will be the adventure trip of a lifetime. It allows guests to explore new frontiers, get close to wildlife, and under the skin of the real Africa – all through the windscreen of an iconic Porsche sports car. The experience provides unparalleled freedom and leaves enthusiastic drivers with a genuine sense of achievement,” said expedition leader Jan Kalmar.

So, how much can you expect to pay to join this ‘trip of a lifetime’. Well, pricing starts at €66 900, which, at the current Rand-Euro exchange rate, translates to R1 335 441.18. Pricing includes taxes and the use of a vehicle.

