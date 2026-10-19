Toyota’s new Fortuner: What we know so far

The all-new Toyota Fortuner will be revealed to a global audience soon. Details for the upcoming 2027 model year are slim, but spied shots of a testing unit gives us some indication of what we can expect.

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Toyota’s UAE Instagram account published a teaser image confirming the upcoming debut of the all-new Toyota Fortuner. Details about the new ladder-frame SUV remain limited ahead of the official reveal. However, recent spy images and industry reports offer valuable insight into what buyers can expect from the popular seven-seater model.

The official teaser image focuses on the rear profile. It reveals a modern LED light bar alongside updated tail-lamp accents. Industry sources suggest that Toyota will retain the underlying IMV ladder-frame chassis architecture. This platform also underpins the Hilux bakkie and the Land Cruiser FJ. Toyota engineered the chassis for high durability and harsh off-road usage, which remains a core selling point in market regions like South Africa.

Photo: Theottle

The all-new Toyota Fortuner’s familiar silhouette

Spy photographs published by Kurdistan Automotive Blog show heavily camouflaged test units roaming public roads in Thailand. These images confirm a traditional three-box silhouette, high ground clearance, an elongated roofline, and a hatch-mounted rear spoiler. Heavy camouflage conceals the front fascia completely. Expect a distinct styling approach that sets the SUV apart from its commercial bakkie sibling.

Engine choices will likely centre on the familiar 2.4GD-6 and 2.8GD-6 turbodiesel four-cylinder units. Toyota will pair these powertrains with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. This setup features an electric motor generator that assists the diesel engine during acceleration. The system improves fuel efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and enhances low-end torque delivery during off-road driving. Toyota continues to adapt the IMV architecture for full electrification, following the development of the Hilux BEV prototype. Consequently, an all-electric Fortuner remains a distinct future possibility for global markets.

More advanced technologies headed to the Fortuner

Interior reports point to a complete cabin overhaul. Expected features include a new 12.3-inch floating touchscreen display, a digital instrument cluster, and electronic park brake functionality. Toyota will also introduce the latest Safety Sense suite. This package adds advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

The Toyota Fortuner remains a segment leader across southern Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. The combination of local manufacturing, proven turbodiesel reliability, and strong resale value maintains high buyer demand. Further official specifications, equipment levels, and market launch timelines will follow the global reveal tomorrow.

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