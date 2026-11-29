A late Théo Attissogbe try saw France beat the Springboks, who rallied from a 17-point deficit and Kurt-Lee Arendse’s red card in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham this evening (November 29).

Les Bleus held a 20-3 half-time lead after capitalising on a costly intercept and Arendse’s dismissal in London, before right winger Attissogbe soared over the whitewash to snatch a 40-34 victory.

The Boks thought they claimed a stunning comeback win after a Manie Libbok penalty before the final hooter made it 34-31 following the flawless Thomas Ramos’ strike gave Les Bleus the advantage in the dying stages of the London thriller.

The result also clinched the northern hemisphere Shield for the French, who completed a double over the Boks and claimed the No 1 world ranking from South Africa.

Rassie Erasmus’ men failed to avenge their Paris defeat after reaching the finale of the inaugural competition following consecutive defeats by France (21-19) and Ireland (20-17).

The world champions had won nine of 13 matches and beat the All Blacks 3-1 in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series before the close of 2026.

Erasmus made seven changes to the Bok team, with Manie Libbok at flyhalf and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse. Pieter-Steph du Toit then withdrew with a niggle, so Paul de Villiers started at No 8 and Cameron Hanekom moved to blindside flank.

The post Brave Boks denied by France appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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