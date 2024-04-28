School rugby: Paul Roos march on, KES claim derby win

Paul Roos continued their unbeaten start to the year with a win over Grey High, while KES came out on top in the first leg of their double-header against rivals Jeppe on Saturday.

A 21-7 victory over hosts Grey High in a Premier Interschools clash saw Paul Roos win their sixth straight game in 2024, as the Maroon Machine continued their unbeaten start ahead of the Wildeklawer Festival in Kimberley next week.

The visitors took a 14-0 lead into the break, thanks to tries from prop Oliver Reid and loose forward Gert Kemp. Grey High got their only points of the match when flank Likona Sodlaka scored shortly after the break, but Paul Roos quickly responded through wing Keenan Stoffels.

Paul Roos will have their unbeaten run challenged at next week’s festival, where they will take on Monument and Maritzburg College.

Meanwhile, KES claimed first blood in the annual two-legged derby against Jeppe, powering to a 38-28 victory in Johannesburg.

Paarl Gimnasium got back to winning ways after their first loss of the year to Grey College, with a 35-10 win against SACS.

Maritzburg College, Hilton College and Durban High all came out on top in their fixtures at the Sharks Day Trials.

Selected results (Saturday, 27 April):

Grey High 7 Paul Roos 21

Wynberg 35 Bishops College 8

Paarl Gimnasium 35 SACS 10

Rondebosch 45 Melkbosstrand 13

Outeniqua 68 Parel Vallei 0

Milnerton 29 Bellville High 28

Stellenberg 76 Strand 10

KES 38 Jeppe 28

Pretoria Boys 36 Parktown Boys 35

St Stithians 12 Hudson Park 18

Maritzburg College 41 Westville Boys’ 10

Hilton College 26 Glenwood 7

Durban High 54 St Charles College 12

Michaelhouse 34 Kearsney College 19

Grey College 36 Selborne College 7

EG Jansen 32 Monument 15

Photo: @jeppeboys/Twitter

