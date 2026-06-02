Green number debut: Duane Taylor runs Comrades in memory of his parents

This year is a proud moment for Durban North resident Duane Taylor as he will be running the Comrades Marathon in his prestigious green number for the first time.

Athletes who have won the Comrades Marathon three times, earned five gold medals, or completed the race 10 times are awarded a permanent green number, which remains theirs for life.

It is an exclusive band of runners who have experienced a special relationship with this great race and this Faku Chiefs Athletics Club member is no different.

North Glen News reports that Duane has previously run alongside his brother Jody, who has completed 13 Comrades Marathons, but this year the 42-year-old is taking a relaxed approach.

Training approach different this year

This year, Duane said, he is running without pressure, as his training has not gone as well as in previous years.

“It has been a bit tough for me this year. We don’t have a training crew from Faku Chiefs that we normally train with, and Jody, my brother, is in Cape Town. I’ve done a lot of training on my own. Normally there’s a bit of banter and sibling rivalry between Jody and me, but this year I’m taking a more relaxed approach.”

He said he might give it some hammer and tongs. “The main motivation for me is running with my permanent green number.”

He noted that he had not planned to compete this year but decided to lace up his running shoes after completing the Dusi Canoe Marathon, saying he got bored. He added that the Comrades Marathon was a great day out for athletes and represented a personal challenge for him.

The father of two young boys said he has been balancing work and family life, while also making use of his sons’ rugby fixtures to fit in training.

“School commitments are always a priority for me, so I’ve been using the last couple of weekends to run to the venues where they play club rugby. I take my kit with me and run to their matches. Last weekend, one of my sons was playing in Pietermaritzburg and I ran from Cato Ridge to the club they were playing at, about 35km. Another time I ran from 45th Cutting to Inchanga to watch them play,” he said.

Wife is his seconder

An important Comrades Marathon tradition is that of a seconder.

This refers to a supporter, friend, or family member who provides runners with physical, nutritional, and emotional support along the 80km-plus route.

“My wife, Jo, and my sons will be out on the route, and they always lift my spirit when I see them. My boys egg me on and make sure I don’t drop off the pace. Jo has seconded us in all our races since my mother and father passed away. She’s a tough cookie and ensures that I don’t complain or slow down. She gets me to the finish line.”

Duane explained that being a seconder is not an easy role.

“I’ve done it before, and honestly, it can be really stressful for whoever acts as your seconder in the race. They have to get to specific points on the route ahead of you, and sometimes, with all the pressure, you can end up missing each other. But Jo pushes through and always makes sure she is there when I need her, providing nutritional and emotional support,” he said.

Remembering my parents

Duane, who lost his mother Des to cancer in 2013, says the run up Polly Shortt, a steep, notorious 1.8km hill, is always emotional, as PinkDrive has a table stationed there.

He said seeing the PinkDrive table brings back fond memories. Since their mother’s death, Duane and Jody have taken part in the Dusi Canoe Marathon and the Comrades Marathon in support of the charity.

“We know why we are doing it, and seeing that table reminds me of why I’m there. It’s a stark reminder because, while it’s a challenge going up Polly Shortts, it is nothing compared to the fight cancer survivors go through. I also write both my mother’s and father’s names on my shoes as a reminder of them when I’m running. They supported us at every single race we did, and this is my way of honouring them,” he said.

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