Heyneke Meyer backs Springbok set-piece strength against All Blacks

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer believes the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series has come too soon in Dave Rennie’s All Blacks tenure.

Rennie has won his first five matches in charge, including tour victories against the Stormers and Sharks, but Meyer says facing the world champions over four Tests will expose the difference in depth between the two nations.

“I think it’s very difficult for Dave Rennie to start [his All Blacks tenure] and to face the Springboks,” Meyer told the Behind the Ruck podcast.

“I think what the Springboks are doing right now is picking our best side, and this side is very experienced and four Test matches is going to be very tough, but we’ve got depth.

“And I think that’s what the All Blacks don’t have. I’ve got so much respect for the way they play, but they don’t have the depth because they only keep big guys [well-known players] in New Zealand and they’ve lost a lot of good guys [to overseas clubs].”

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Meyer, who coached the Boks from 2012 to 2015, believes South Africa’s traditional strengths give them the edge.

“On the day, the All Blacks can beat any team, but I think the way the game is going now you have to scrum well, you have to maul well. It’s a set-piece game. They like a continuous game.

“The game has changed because you can bring in a whole new pack. So, we’re the only team in the world that’s got that depth in the forwards, maybe France [as well].

“And if you don’t have a good set-piece, you’re in trouble. And we’ve got an unbelievable set-piece. So, it will be close, but at home, you have to back the Springboks.”

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Meyer believes the Boks’ 17-10 win against Argentina in Buenos Aires last Saturday also demonstrated their ability to prevail when below their best.

“They know they didn’t play well, but they still know how to win. They were under pressure, everything went against them and two moments, two great tries.

“So, we’ve got brilliant players, but I think our set-piece is by far the best in the world.”

The post Heyneke: All Blacks lack Boks’ depth appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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