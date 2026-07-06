Massive Bok shake-up for Scotland clash at Loftus

Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday’s (July 11) Nations Championship clash with Scotland at Loftus Versfeld.

Ten players from the match 23 that beat England 45-21 last week have been retained, with Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers and Ruan Nortjé all keeping their starting spots. Du Toit also continues as captain.

Canan Moodie moves up from the bench to the left wing, and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Zachary Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon and Grant Williams have all been named among the replacements.

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Erasmus has reshuffled his backline, pairing Aphelele Fassi with Edwill van der Merwe and Moodie in the back three, while Kriel and Willemse combine in midfield. Handré Pollard and Embrose Papier take charge at halfback on home turf.

Up front, Boan Venter, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw make up a new-look front row, and Cobus Wiese joins Nortjé in the second row. De Villiers, who deputised for the injured Kolisi last week, lines up in the loose trio alongside Du Toit and Evan Roos.

The bench carries six forwards and two backs, with Vincent Tshituka , Elrigh Louw and Quan Horn the new faces the bench.

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Springboks – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (c), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter. Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Quan Horn.

The post Pollard, Papier take charge of new-look Boks appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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