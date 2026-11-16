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What will Bok boss Rassie Erasmus change for the Ireland clash?

With the Springboks squad for the Ireland test to be announced later today, Rassie Erasmus faces key selection decisions.

1 hour ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 2 minutes read
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will announce his team for the clash against Ireland this afternoon. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

South Africa travel to Dublin on Saturday (November 21) for Round Six of the inaugural Nations Championship, needing victory over Ireland to stay in title contention, reports The Citizen.

The top-ranked team in the southern hemisphere section will face the leading team from the northern hemisphere section in the final during Finals Weekend next weekend.

After their defeat to France on Friday (November 13), the Boks are second in the southern hemisphere standings on 21 points, with the All Blacks leading on 22 points. New Zealand also suffered a defeat, going down to Wales, but remain in pole position ahead of their clash against England.

A victory over England would secure top spot for the All Blacks, leaving the Boks to finish second and face the second-placed team from the northern hemisphere section during Finals Weekend.

Bonus points could also prove decisive in determining the final standings, with South Africa and New Zealand the only two teams still in contention for first place in the southern hemisphere section.

The northern hemisphere standings are equally tight, with France on 21 points, while England and Ireland are both on 20.

France face Argentina, England take on New Zealand and Ireland host the Boks, making this weekend’s fixtures crucial in determining who progresses to the final.

Springbok team changes

So, what will Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus do with his team for the crucial encounter against Ireland?

The first change is unavoidable. No 8 Jasper Wiese, who received a red card in the defeat to France, will be unavailable for the match.

Cameron Hanekom is a likely replacement after impressing off the bench this season. His inclusion could open the door for Riley Norton to make his debut from the bench. Alternatively, Erasmus could turn to Marco van Staden or uncapped Emmanuel Tshituka.

Eben Etzebeth is also expected to return to the starting line-up, potentially replacing Lood de Jager in the second row.

The front-row selection remains less certain, with Erasmus having several options available. As has become customary under the Bok coach, however, the starting selection may not necessarily remain unchanged when the match gets under way.

Among the backs, Cobus Reinach could start ahead of Morné van den Berg, while Grant Williams is another option at scrumhalf.

Another key decision concerns the flyhalf position. Will Erasmus stick with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or give Manie Libbok an opportunity to start? Goal-kicking ability could influence the decision in favour of the incumbent.

Young Luan Giliomee, who is also a goal-kicker, could make his debut from the bench, providing cover at both flyhalf and fullback.

Erasmus will announce his matchday 23 for the Ireland test at approximately 17:00 this afternoon (November 16).

Saturday’s match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin kicks off at 18:40 South African time.

Springbok squad

Props: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrik Wessels Locks: Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Riley Norton, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jasper Wiese Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Morné van den Berg, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Luan Giliomee, Manie Libbok Centres: Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Markus Muller, Canan Moodie Outside backs: Sebastian de Klerk, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse

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1 hour ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 2 minutes read

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Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

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