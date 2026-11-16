Springboks v Ireland: Who will Rassie turn to for Dublin showdown?

There will be changes in the team that lost to France, especially after Jasper Wiese saw red in Paris.

The Springboks take on Ireland in a round six Nations Championship game in Dublin on Saturday knowing they have to win to give themselves a chance of featuring in the “final” of new competition next weekend.

The top team on the south section log will face the top team on the north section log in the final.

At this stage, following their loss to France on Friday, the Boks are second in the south on 21 points, while the All Blacks, who also lost – to Wales, are first on 22 points. The All Blacks face England and a win would give them top spot.

In this instance the Boks would take on the second-placed team on the north section log on Finals Weekend.

Bonus points could also determine who finishes first and second this coming weekend. The Boks and New Zealand are the only two teams in the south who can finish first.

In the north section, France (21), England (20) and Ireland (20) can finish first.

France take on Argentina, England face New Zealand and Ireland take on the Boks … so there’s plenty riding on several games.

Team changes

So, what will Bok boss Rassie Erasmus do with his team for the big clash against Ireland?

Firstly, he will need a new No 8 because Jasper Wiese, who got a red card in the loss to France, will be out.

Cameron Hanekom is likely to come in after impressing off the bench this season. This could open the door for Riley Norton to make his debut off the bench, or Marco van Staden could come in, or even uncapped Emmanuel Tshituka.

Also expect Eben Etzebeth to return in place of Lood de Jager in the second row.

Who Erasmus picks in the front row is up in the air, as is whether he will actually stick with that selection when the game kicks off on Saturday.

Among the backs, Cobus Reinach could start ahead of Morné van den Berg, while Grant Williams is also an option.

Will Erasmus stick with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomnezulu at flyhalf or give Manie Libbok a proper go? Goal-kicking could sway the decision the incumbent’s way.

Young Luan Giliomee, who also kicks at goal, could also make his debut, from the bench covering flyhalf and fullback.

Erasmus will name his matchday-23 for the Ireland Test around 5pm SA time Monday.

Saturday’s match in Dublin kicks off at 6.40pm.

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Locks: Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Riley Norton, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth

Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jasper Wiese

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden

Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Luan Giliomee, Manie Libbok

Centres: Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Markus Muller, Canan Moodie

Outside backs: Sebastian de Klerk, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse