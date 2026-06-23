Mamelodi community leader Thabo Kgotsi was recently recognised as one of Halls’ Winter Heroes for his work.

For the past 16 years,Kgotsi has dedicated his life to creating opportunities and support systems for vulnerable young people as well as homeless people in Mamelodi in Pretoria.

Through the Tandanani Drop-In Centre, this father has become a respected community leader focused on steering children and young people away from crime, drugs and hopelessness.

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The centre bustles with activity in the afternoons as children complete homework, play sport and receive meals in a safe environment away from the dangers of the streets.

Kgotsi’s passion for helping others grew from concerns about the rise of social challenges in the township.

“There were very few of these social challenges when I grew up that we face now like issues of local violent crime. We never had this kind of crime statistics,” he said.

He explained that growing social and environmental challenges motivated him to establish a project aimed at reducing drug dependency among young people.

“So when I was 28 years of age, I decided to start a project that would eliminate the issue of dependency on drugs. So from 15 years ago until today, we managed to make sure that we send more than 500 individuals to rehabilitation centres and when they come back to our community, we make sure that we have programmes to help them with their reintegration,” he said.

Kgotsi said the organisation focuses on practical support to help recovering addicts rebuild their lives.

“We help them to get jobs when they get out of rehabilitation and give them support in support groups,” he said.

The Tandanani Drop-In Centre runs several key programmes aimed at supporting children and youth. These include anti-drug awareness campaigns, environmental programmes, after-school care and homework assistance. Children attending the centre also receive an extra daily meal.

Kgotsi said the centre’s environmental programme also teaches children about caring for their surroundings and staying away from harmful activities after school hours. A well-kept garden on the property reflects the centre’s focus on environmental care. The children also have access to a sports ground as well as to a craft centre.

Despite limited funding and resources, Kgotsi said the community played a major role in helping the project become and remain a reality.

“To get everything off the ground we decided to have beautiful buildings and to have a guard,” he said. “This works because the kids learn to take care of what is given to them.The community contributed to all these facilities and embraced it.”

Kgotsi also praised the dedicated team of young volunteers who help keep the centre running daily.

“I have a team of very youthful helpers and I’m very proud of them.”

One of the biggest challenges facing the organisation remains the lack of sustainable funding. Kgotsi said repeated attempts to secure municipal support over the years have not been successful.

He added that the organisation has managed to survive largely through determination, community support and limited assistance from government.

“We feel abandoned by the government,” he said.

Kgotsi said many community organisations face similar struggles, but he remains determined to continue helping vulnerable residents despite the difficulties.

“It can be demoralising but we said we are going to have a thick skin to make sure that we help the community,” he said.

The centre currently receives limited support from the community and the Gauteng Department of Social Development for two of its programmes.

Kgotsi recently received recognition from Halls’ ‘Breathe Through It, Mzansi’ campaign, an honour he hopes will attract additional sponsors and support for the centre’s work.

“I am thankful to Halls for making me one of their winter heroes because with this exposure we can perhaps get more sponsors to help us and also for the gifts they gave us to go forward with our kids and the after care activities,” he said.

Beyond youth programmes, Kgotsi is also addressing homelessness in Mamelodi. He said the organisation is in the final stages of opening the township’s first homeless shelter.

The shelter aims to provide temporary accommodation, dignity and support services to homeless residents in the township.

“I am proud that we have worked with the University of Pretoria to identify a homeless problem in Mamelodi and will soon be opening the first shelter for the homeless in Mamelodi,” he said.

Funds for the organisation are raised through community initiatives, including an annual golf day supported by regular sponsors.

For Kgotsi, the greatest reward is seeing children and vulnerable residents choose hope over despair and knowing that each life changed helps build a safer and stronger community.