Horror: Trapped cats ate parts of elderly couple after they died

An elderly couple in Booysens in Pretoria were found dead in their home after concerned neighbours raised the alarm, with their trapped pet cats allegedly eating parts of their bodies during the weeks they went undiscovered.

Concerned residents raised the alarm on Sunday evening after they had not seen the well-known elderly couple for some time.

According to ward councillor Leon Kruyshaar, residents returned on Monday morning, June 22, and decided to gain access to the property in Wilhelm Street after receiving no response.

“We inspected the outside and could see a pair of feet through the window, but it was not clear whether the person was alive or dead. When we entered the home, we found the well-known elderly couple dead on their bed,” said Kruyshaar.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, it is believed the couple had been dead for at least two weeks before their bodies were discovered.

Kruyshaar said one of the most horrific aspects of the discovery was finding the couple’s pet cats still trapped inside the home.

“The cats had been locked inside the house with no way to get out. By the time we found the couple, the cats had eaten parts of their faces and hands,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the couple’s deaths remain unknown at this stage.

Police could not yet confirm the incident or provide further information. An investigation into the deaths is expected to continue.