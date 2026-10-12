Mountain bikers take on urban downhill challenge at Fort Klapperkop

Mountain biking enthusiasts descended on Fort Klapperkop for the Dustin Rudman Invitational (DRI), an event aimed at bringing a new dimension to the sport at one of Pretoria’s historic landmarks.

Rudman, who has been involved with Fort Klapperkop for several years, said the idea was to bring more activity to the top of the site while allowing riders to experience its spectacular views.

“The DRI brand, which stands for Dustin Rudman Invitational, has been around for 11 years,” said Rudman.

Despite the name, Rudman said the event was open to everyone, encouraging riders to participate regardless of their experience.

Anyon Beukes and Tiaan Wessels Wilje Storm, Michael Lumhair, Juvan Storm and Matthew Roos

Progressive trail offers action for all skill levels



The two-day event featured shuttle services and timed downhill runs, with riders given three timed attempts on Saturday and another three on Sunday.

Their fastest time determined their final position.

Riders could practise before beginning their timed attempts, with the trail designed to offer a progressive experience.

Ethan Mitchel , Markus Loch and AJ de Vos Peet Venter, Ebbie Venter, and Catherine Dietrichsen Paballo Sizane with Clarise and Gideon du Toit. Georgene and Kim-lee Pretorius

Major brands back heritage sporting initiative



Canyon Café backed the event as its title sponsor, while Monster Energy joined the DRI brand as a sponsor for the first time this year. Fox Racing also supported Rudman, who is one of its athletes.

Bronwen, Rein, Bjorn, Reese, Leyah and Malakye Buisman

Keenan Pienaar and Tyler Rouncivell

Medical personnel, refreshments and a technical zone were available throughout the event.

Rudman said he was excited about the support received and the event’s future prospects.

The initiative combined mountain biking, outdoor recreation and Pretoria’s heritage in a distinctive sporting experience.

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