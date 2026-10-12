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Mountain bikers take on urban downhill challenge at Fort Klapperkop

Riders of all skill levels tackled timed downhill runs at one of the capital's iconic heritage landmarks during a weekend of high-speed action.

21 hours ago
Pamela Vuba 1 minute read
Joshua Horne, Oliver Horne, Dian Venter and Dominic Bras

Mountain biking enthusiasts descended on Fort Klapperkop for the Dustin Rudman Invitational (DRI), an event aimed at bringing a new dimension to the sport at one of Pretoria’s historic landmarks.

Rudman, who has been involved with Fort Klapperkop for several years, said the idea was to bring more activity to the top of the site while allowing riders to experience its spectacular views.

“The DRI brand, which stands for Dustin Rudman Invitational, has been around for 11 years,” said Rudman.

Despite the name, Rudman said the event was open to everyone, encouraging riders to participate regardless of their experience.

Anyon Beukes and Tiaan Wessels
Wilje Storm, Michael Lumhair, Juvan Storm and Matthew Roos

Progressive trail offers action for all skill levels

The two-day event featured shuttle services and timed downhill runs, with riders given three timed attempts on Saturday and another three on Sunday.

Their fastest time determined their final position.

Riders could practise before beginning their timed attempts, with the trail designed to offer a progressive experience.

Ethan Mitchel , Markus Loch and AJ de Vos
Peet Venter, Ebbie Venter, and Catherine Dietrichsen
Paballo Sizane with Clarise and Gideon du Toit.
Georgene and Kim-lee Pretorius

Major brands back heritage sporting initiative

Canyon Café backed the event as its title sponsor, while Monster Energy joined the DRI brand as a sponsor for the first time this year. Fox Racing also supported Rudman, who is one of its athletes.

Bronwen, Rein, Bjorn, Reese, Leyah and Malakye Buisman
Keenan Pienaar and Tyler Rouncivell

Medical personnel, refreshments and a technical zone were available throughout the event.

Rudman said he was excited about the support received and the event’s future prospects.

The initiative combined mountain biking, outdoor recreation and Pretoria’s heritage in a distinctive sporting experience.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
21 hours ago
Pamela Vuba 1 minute read

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Pamela Vuba

Pamela is a junior journalist at Rekord who focuses on community news in Pretoria, particularly in the eastern parts of the capital city. Pamela writes for the Pretoria East Rekord as well as Rekord’s online platforms.
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