Centurion learner and mother killed in accident on way home from wedding

A 14-year-old Centurion learner and her mother died in an accident while travelling home from a wedding on Sunday, November 1.

Sutherland High School confirmed that Grade 8 learner Okuhle Phillippa Mdladose and her mother lost their lives in the accident.

The school paid tribute to Okuhle in a heartfelt message, expressing its devastation at her passing.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of one of our Grade 8 learners, Okuhle Phillippa Mdladose,” the school said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, their loved ones and all those affected by this unimaginable loss.”

The message, signed “Your Suthies family”, said the school’s thoughts and prayers were with those grieving.

A memorial tribute shared by the school records Okuhle’s date of birth as February 12, 2012, and remembers her kindness, love and the memories she leaves behind.

“With love and heartfelt remembrance, we honour a beautiful life that touched the hearts of many,” the tribute reads.

“Though you are no longer with us, your kindness, love, and the memories we shared will remain in our hearts forever.”

The location and circumstances of the accident have not yet been confirmed.

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