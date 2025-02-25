MMC condemns selling of stands allegations amid protest

The MMC of Human Settlements in Tshwane has condemned the selling of stands designated for the residents of Mamelodi, particularly the flood victims.

MMC Aaron Maluleka’s remarks are at the back of allegations of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism surrounding the relocation of victims to Pienaarspoort Ext 15.

On Monday, the EFF shut down the offices facilitating the Pienaarspoort relocation in protest over the allegations.

EFF leader from Region 5, Bongaan Ramontja, threatened to close the office temporarily until a meeting with the MMC took place.

Ramontja, together with his comrades and community members, disrupted operations at the centre.

“We will not permit corruption, nepotism, and favouritism to dictate who benefits from this relocation,” said Ramontja.

He said the shutdown aimed to bring attention to their grievances and ensure their concerns are heard by the relevant authorities.

“We demand that they provide transparency and clarity on the relocation process and that they take immediate action to address our concerns,” he said.

Their demands are:

– Identification and verification of rightful beneficiaries.

– Transparency and accountability in the relocation process.

– An end to corruption and nepotism in the allocation of housing and land.

He said they have also received serious allegations of the selling of stands to individuals who are not rightful beneficiaries.

“We take these allegations extremely seriously and demand that those responsible be held accountable.

“We will not tolerate any form of corruption or maladministration, and we will fight tirelessly to ensure that justice is served.

“We call upon all form C holders, backroom dwellers, and high-risk zone residents to join us in this fight for transparency and accountability.”

One of the beneficiaries, Jeanette Vilakazi, claimed there is a lot of corruption, especially from squatter camp leaders.

Vilakazi said some of the residents were asked to pay R200 to get a notice for relocation. She also claimed that squatter camp leaders were also illegally selling stands belonging to people who have travelled to work to their own friends and family members.

“I don’t know whether the municipality is demanding money from people before they can be relocated or if the money is meant to benefit some leaders,” she said.

Community leader Thembinkosi Magagula said the relocation process started on November 25 last year.

“There is no corruption,” he emphasised.

Magagula said everything was running smoothly. “Except when it’s raining, that’s when we temporarily stop.”

“We are working together with squatter camp leaders and we never received any complaints, especially of corruption or stands sold illegally.

“We are currently relocating people from K54 and wards 100 and 40 in Phomolong informal settlement to permanent stands where they will later receive electricity and running water from the service provider once the relocation process is finished,” he said.

Magagula said shutting down the offices was unfortunate as the process needs the Tshwane officials. He added he has not received any mandate to close office or stop the relocation process.

Ramontja handed over a memorandum on February 19 to the office of the MMC, requesting an urgent meeting and demanding transparency on the allocation of stands in Mamelodi.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the memorandum raised several allegations and the MMC has since responded to the memorandum.

“There will be no need to stop the relocation process. So far, it is continuing without any disruptions,” said Mashigo.

Maluleka said, “We invite the EFF and all stakeholders to provide any evidence they may have regarding allegations of the sale of stands intended for rightful beneficiaries. The City of Tshwane takes these allegations seriously and has a dedicated forensic investigative team ready to thoroughly investigate any claims of conduct”.

