Pretoria family’s four-legged heroes save children from puff adder attack

What began as a fun Sunday afternoon of washing the car and splashing in the water turned into a race against time for a Pretoria family when an aggressive puff adder struck three of their dogs.

While Rex the Yorkie tragically died despite emergency treatment, his canine companions, Mazikeen the German shepherd and Lilith the Great Dane, survived the ordeal — and their owners believe the dogs may have prevented the snake from reaching their young children.

Veronica Stiglingh said the incident happened at about 14:45 on Sunday while she and her children were outside washing the car and playing with their dogs.

“Mazikeen and Rex absolutely love water and were helping us wash the car,” she recalled.

According to Stiglingh, Rex was heading off to do his business when he likely stepped on the roughly one-metre-long puff adder.

“Our other dogs suddenly rushed towards him and started barking and growling. When I walked closer, I initially thought it was a bullfrog hopping away from the dogs. Then I realised it was actually a puff adder.”

She immediately called the dogs away and ensured her children, three-year-old Skylar and 18-month-old Danté, stayed well clear of the snake.

The family contacted snake catcher Stuart, who safely removed the puff adder from the property.

The realisation that the dogs had been bitten only came moments later.

“Skylar told me, ‘Mommy, doggie’s nose is bleeding.’ That’s when I realised where they had been bitten and we immediately started looking for somewhere that had anti-venom available.”

Stiglingh said Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital was the only facility they could find with anti-venom in stock.

Her husband, Robert, rushed Mazikeen, Lilith and Rex to Onderstepoort for emergency treatment. Max, the family’s other Yorkie, escaped without being bitten.

Sadly, Rex had sustained the most serious bite.

“Rex was bitten first on the neck and got the most venom. The veterinarians did everything they could for him and he received excellent care, but unfortunately his little body gave in at about 19:00 that evening. Our hearts are still broken.”

Rex would have turned eight later this year.

“He was a small dog with a huge personality. He was always busy, always awake and always up to mischief. The house feels empty without him.”

Lilith, the family’s three-year-old Great Dane, was bitten twice in the face and remained hospitalised until Tuesday afternoon.

“Her face is still very swollen, but she is doing well. The swelling just needs to go down and then she’ll be back to her normal self.”

Mazikeen, the family’s six-year-old German shepherd, was bitten once in the face and was discharged on Monday.

“Mazikeen is full of life. The veterinarians loved her sparkling personality. She wanted to play with everyone and caused a bit of chaos because she just wanted to make friends.”

Lilith also left a lasting impression on staff.

“Everyone at Onderstepoort called her the ‘Gentle Giant’. That’s always been her nickname.”

Stiglingh praised the veterinarians and veterinary students who cared for her pets.

“They were absolutely incredible. They looked after my four-legged children with so much love and compassion. I will always be grateful for everything they did.”

While the family remains heartbroken over Rex’s death, Stiglingh said she is thankful the outcome was not even worse.

“As difficult as it is to lose Rex, I am incredibly grateful that my children were not bitten. I truly believe my dogs protected my children and me.”

Having lived in Gerhardsville for more than a year, the family has encountered snakes before, but never a puff adder.

“We’ve had snakes on the property before, but this was our first puff adder, and he was very aggressive.”

She said veterinarians were surprised that the snake managed to inject venom into all three dogs.

“The vet couldn’t understand how the puff adder managed to bite all three dogs with venom. Usually they release most of their venom with the first bite.”

Snake catcher Stuart Pretorius said it is a misconception that a snake runs out of venom after one bite.

“Snakes never completely run out of venom. Even after a bite, a snake will still retain sufficient venom to deliver more bites,” Pretorius explained.

He said spitting cobras are a good example, as they can spit venom numerous times and still deliver a potentially fatal bite.

“All venomous snakes have venom at any given time,” he said.

Pretorius also dismissed the common belief that baby snakes inject all their venom in one bite.

“It is a myth that baby snakes inject all their venom in a single bite. Like bigger snakes, baby snakes also replace their venom as they use it. All snakes never completely run out of venom.”

For Stiglingh and her family, Rex will always be remembered as a tiny dog with an enormous heart — one of four loyal companions who stood between a deadly snake and two small children.

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