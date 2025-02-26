Hawks make breakthrough in brutal cop murder case

Nearly two years after the brutal murder of Sergeant Vusi Enock Vilakazi from Winterveldt in the north of Pretoria, a breakthrough has been made in the investigation.

A suspect, Kamogelo Rathabeng, appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on February 24 charged with the murder.

The 25-year-old Rathabeng from Mataboge Stand in Mabopane is facing charges related to the tragic shooting and killing of Vilakazi on March 4, 2023.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha, Vilakazi, a Carletonville Visible Policing officer, and three friends had been lured to the area via a Facebook advert for a VW Polo vehicle.

Ramovha said the group was ambushed, and Vilakazi was shot, his service pistol and the group’s cellphones were taken by the attackers.

“Despite being rushed to Kgabo Clinic, Vilakazi succumbed to his injuries.

“The arrest of Rathabeng on February 8 marked an important development in the case,” said Ramovha.

He said the suspect was apprehended in possession of the firearm stolen from Vilakazi, and positively identified by eyewitnesses.

Rathabeng’s court appearance resulted in the case being postponed to March 13 for a formal bail application.

The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), responsible for the investigation, hailed the arrest as a crucial step in solving the murder of a dedicated officer.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, said, “Together, we can ensure that justice is served and the perpetrators are brought to account for their actions.”

Kadwa has called upon community members to come forward with information that may assist in apprehending the remaining suspects involved in the case.

Residents are urged to contact their nearest police station or the crime hotline on 08600 10111 if they have any information.

