Moot matric learner to compete at national chess champs

Bonicia du Toit, a Grade 12 learner from Hoërskool Oos-Moot has qualified for the South African Junior Closed Chess Championship 2025 (SAJCCC) in the Western Cape next month.

The competition will take place in Somerset West from March 31 to April 5.

The SAJCCC 2025 serves as a qualifying event for junior players to represent South Africa at international tournaments like the World Youth, African Youth, and more.

Players need to participate in and perform well at Grand Prix (GP) tournaments throughout the year to qualify.

Consistent top finishes in these events earn players points, and the top 10 with the most points by the end of the season are invited to the SA Chess Championship.

Du Toit was seventh in the top 10 South African Chess GP for U/20 girls.

She says she feels nervous about competing next month but is glad that her hard work has gotten her this far.

“I feel very nervous about attending the championship, and to be honest, I’m quite shocked that I was invited. For a long time, I felt like I wasn’t playing well enough, but being selected for this tournament makes me realise that I deserve it after all my years of hard work and that I am good enough,” Du Toit says.

She first became interested in chess in Grade 1 when she heard the word “skaak”.

“My six-year-old brain was fascinated by the word – I thought it had something to do with animals, but when I showed up to practise, I quickly realised it was something entirely different. Instead of being disappointed, I became captivated by the board and the way the pieces moved,” Du Toit says.

When she moved schools, she took a break from chess as the one she relocated to did not have a chess club. Turns out there was one but it was so small and not talked about.

When she began high school she fell in love with the sport once again, saying it felt like a calling and credits her coach and Yes 4 Chess founder, Christiaan Linde for always believing in her.

“Chess has always had a strange pull on me, like a road I was meant to follow. Even when I really wanted to quit there was a voice inside me that told me to keep going even if only one person believed in me, that one person was my coach,” Du Toit says.

She adds that Linde’s support was the difference maker in her decision to keep playing chess. Even though people around her encouraged her to quit, his encouragement played a significant role in carrying her forward.

“I also want to thank my mom. No matter what challenges we faced, she always found a way to get me where I needed to be. Even when money was tight, she made sure I had my team uniform and helped cover most of my chess fees.

“And finally, I want to thank myself – for not quitting, even when I wanted to. Being a girl in the chess world isn’t easy; it can be discouraging, and negative comments can weigh you down. But I pushed through, proved myself, and kept going despite it all,” Du Toit says.

Linde expresses tremendous joy at Du toit’s achievement and wishes her the best at the competition.

“To get invited to the SAJCCC, players typically need to perform well in age-group competitions and be selected by the national chess federation based on their rankings or performance in qualifying events. Bonicia was also second in Gauteng, and first in Tshwane for U/20 girls. It’s a massive achievement that we’re all proud of as it is not something that’s common for players from our area,” Linde says.

Du Toit’s mother, Louanne also expressed her heartfelt support for her daughter, saying that no matter what, she’ll always be proud of her.

“I’m incredibly proud of Bonicia for making it to the chess nationals! Her hard work, dedication, and passion for the game have brought her to this moment. Bonicia, remember to stay focused, calm, and confident. Trust in your abilities and enjoy the experience. Win or lose, you’re already a champion for pursuing your passion and giving it your all. Good luck, and have fun! Love you lots!” Louanne says.

Pegasus Consulting, a consulting company for abnormal loads has agreed to sponsor Du Toit and says they hope other players will follow in her footsteps. They also hope to continue growing a stronger relationship with Yes 4 Chess in the future.

“We are passionate about sport and to allow youngsters to be recognised and compete at the highest level drives our ambition even more. The relationship we have with the guys from Yes for Chess made it easy to become involved. This was one of our first collaborations/sponsorships but we are very excited to become more involved with youngsters in sport,” says director Johann du Preez.

Bonicia says while she remains anxious at the challenge ahead, she is working hard to perform well at the tournament and hopefully make the national team.

After matric she plans to study software engineering, microbiology or any scientific field that uncovers the secrets of the earth and life, wanting to be part of the next major discovery of mankind.

She intends to continue playing chess however and to pursue coaching as well to be an example to other young players who may feel they aren’t good enough.

“Never give up, even when it feels like the world is against you or when others try to make you quit. Stand your ground and keep going – if chess makes you happy, don’t let anyone take that away from you. There will be setbacks, tough games, and discouraging moments, but every challenge is an opportunity to learn and improve,” Du Toit says.

