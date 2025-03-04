Mother arrested for murder after throwing baby from moving vehicle

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old mother has been arrested for murder after her four-month-old baby was thrown from a moving vehicle, allegedly by her, causing the infant’s death on the R101 road in Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the incident happened on Monday at 12:30.

“Police officers from Pretoria North responded to a report of a possible murder on the R101 road to Pretoria.

“Upon arrival, officers found a white bakkie with four individuals standing beside the vehicle.”

He said the driver informed the officers that the three other individuals were passengers he had been assisting with transportation.

Among them was a woman with a four-month-old baby, whom he had agreed to transport to a clinic.

“He explained that he had informed the woman that he needed to collect another passenger before taking her to the clinic, to which she had agreed.

“However, as they passed the turn-off to the clinic, the woman questioned where they were going. The driver reassured her that they were en route to pick up another individual before heading to the clinic, as previously arranged.

“Suddenly, the woman threw the baby out of the moving vehicle’s window, causing the infant to land on the tar road.”

Van Dyk said the woman then attempted to jump out of the vehicle herself, but another female passenger managed to grab her, preventing her from falling.

“The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, and emergency medical services were contacted. Tragically, the baby was declared deceased at the scene.”

He furthermore said the woman later stated that she believed she was being kidnapped and had attempted to escape.

“She was arrested and has been charged with murder. She is scheduled to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, March 4 2025.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

