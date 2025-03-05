Here are easy steps to replace your SASSA Gold Card with a Postbank Black Card

As the deadline to replace your SASSA Gold Card with the new Postbank Black Card approaches, beneficiaries are urged to take action before the final cut-off date of March 20, 2025.

Here are easy steps to ensure a smooth transition and avoid any disruptions in grant payments.

Locate a Replacement Site : Use the USSD number 120 355# on any phone to find the nearest SASSA Gold Card replacement site. There are 287 replacement sites across the country , including 237 additional Spar stores.

Retailers like Pick n Pay, Boxer, USAVE, Shoprite, and Checkers also have Postbank card replacement points, but not all stores offer this service. Be sure to check before you visit. Operating Hours : Many Postbank card replacement sites follow the business hours of the retailers they are located in, with some sites staying open until 20:00. Additionally, some sites are open on Saturdays for your convenience. Roving Teams for Remote Areas : If you’re located far from a replacement site, Postbank and SASSA have set up roving teams in each province to bring the cards to you. These teams will cover areas that are not close to retailers, ensuring no beneficiary is left behind. Online Access to Replacement Sites : You can also visit the Postbank website (www.postbank.co.za) to view the list of card replacement sites across the country . How to Find Your Nearest Replacement Site : From the comfort of your home, simply follow these steps: Dial 120 355#

Press 1 to begin the process

Choose the number for your province

Select your municipality, and you will receive a list of available card replacement sites in your area .

Take action today to ensure a smooth transition to your new Postbank Black Card before the deadline of March 20, 2025.

Ministry spokesperson Kwena Moloto confirmed that the deadline for beneficiaries to swap their gold SASSA card for the black Postbank card has been extended from February 28 to March 20 2025.

“We have listened to the deep concerns and frustrations of our social grant beneficiaries, and we trust that this extension will provide much-needed time for grant recipients.

“We strongly encourage our beneficiaries to make sure that they change to the black Postbank card as soon as they can, and well ahead of the March 20 2025 deadline. We want to emphasise that grant payments will continue as usual, even after the March 20 deadline.”

He said beneficiaries haven’t exchanged their cards by then, but their grants will still be paid. However, they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds.

“To make sure that we are able to assist beneficiaries in swaping their cards as efficiently as possible, our departments and entities are working together to add more human capacity and are working with retailers to increase the number of sites across the country.”

