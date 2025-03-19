Stage 2 load shedding implemented now

Stage 2 load shedding has been implemented with immediate effect on Wednesday evening.

Eskom said in a statement that it faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period.

“Consequently, Stage 2 load shedding was implemented at 18:25 and will remain in effect until 5:00 tomorrow. “We continue to prioritising planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions.”

Click here if you are not sure which areas you fall under.

The power utility furthermore urged the public to use electricity sparingly.

“Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and will continue to provide updates as required.”

#PowerAlert1 Wednesday, 19 March 2025: While we have made notable progress in our generation recovery efforts, Eskom faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period. Consequently, Stage 2 loadshedding was implemented at 18:25 and will remain in effect until 5:00… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 19, 2025

Also read: EMPD protest blocks R21 Southbound over overtime cuts

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!