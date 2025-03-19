Stage 2 load shedding implemented now

News

Eskom has announced on Wednesday evening that stage 2 load shedding has been implemented immediately. Here is the latest.

Load shedding has just been implemented. Photos: Stock

Stage 2 load shedding has been implemented with immediate effect on Wednesday evening.

Eskom said in a statement that it faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period.

“Consequently, Stage 2 load shedding was implemented at 18:25 and will remain in effect until 5:00 tomorrow.

“We continue to prioritising planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions.”

Click here if you are not sure which areas you fall under.

The power utility furthermore urged the public to use electricity sparingly.

“Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and will continue to provide updates as required.”

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
