Recurring bursts raise concerns over ageing water infrastructure

Residents of Die Wilgers are calling for a permanent solution to recurring pipe bursts in Piet Louw Street after another leak was reported shortly after previous repairs had been completed.

The Tshwane metro confirmed that it is aware of the latest reported water leak outside 65 Bouvardia Avenue and has dispatched a maintenance team to investigate the matter.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the leak had been logged and would be assessed to determine whether repairs were required.

“The water leak outside 65 Bouvardia Avenue has been noted, and a maintenance team will be deployed to investigate the matter. If the leak is found to be ongoing, the necessary repairs will be carried out,” said Mashigo.

According to Mashigo, the water leaks were first reported on June 12 and assigned to the relevant maintenance team.

He said the service request contains several duplicate reports, which are currently being consolidated.

“The team will investigate the matter and provide feedback on whether the leak is still active,” he said.

Mashigo said the pipe bursts are primarily caused by ageing water infrastructure within the metro, particularly older asbestos cement (AC) pipelines that have reached the end of their service life.

He said previous repairs had been completed according to the required engineering standards, but the condition of the ageing network continued to pose challenges.

“The pipeline continues to experience failures because sections of the network still consist of ageing AC pipes. “When the pipeline is isolated for extended periods during maintenance, these older pipes become more susceptible to additional bursts until they are replaced,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo acknowledged that repair work can temporarily affect surrounding infrastructure.

He explained that during repair work, excavation is often required to access the damaged pipeline and as a result, sidewalks, driveways and sections of road reserves may be temporarily affected.

“These areas are reinstated in accordance with the city’s maintenance procedures after the repairs have been completed,” he said.

While the metro could not provide a specific estimate of water lost through the Piet Louw Street leaks, Mashigo said the metro’s overall water losses are estimated at 40%, including losses resulting from leaks, pipe bursts and other contributing factors.

He said the metro is continuing with water infrastructure renewal and pipe replacement projects across Pretoria.

“Areas with ageing infrastructure are prioritised based on technical assessments, available funding and operational requirements,” said Mashigo.

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Aspirant councillor Helen Alpino said residents have endured recurring pipe problems since June last year.

“The worst part is that pavements are often left unrepaired after maintenance work, creating safety hazards for residents and pedestrians,” said Alpino.

She added that residents are often left to repair damaged pavements themselves after months of waiting for restoration work.

Alpino said three separate burst pipes had caused extensive damage to properties in the area.

“Flooded gardens, damaged brick paving, sinking driveways, blocked entrances and the waste of millions of litres of water have all resulted from these recurring bursts,” she said.

The metro has encouraged residents to continue reporting leaks and pipe bursts through official channels while maintenance teams work to improve the reliability of the water distribution network.

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