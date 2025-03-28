East residents demand answers on delayed Lynnwood Road project

Motorists, business owners, and commuters in Pretoria east are fuming over the delayed upgrades to Lynnwood Road.

Frustrated residents have started a petition to demand the Tshwane metro address the unfinished roadworks on Lynnwood Road, specifically under BRT Line 2C between January Masilela and Simon Vermooten Roads.

So far, the petition has garnered almost 600 signatures.

The Line 2C project commenced in May 2023 and was expected to be completed this month.

According to the petition, the project originally set for completion on November 19 2024 has now been extended to mid-April, yet it appears to have stalled.

Director of Alpha Security Forum, Roelie Hendriks, said the ongoing delays and lack of communication have created serious safety hazards, economic losses and daily hardship for residents and businesses.

Hendriks highlighted the key issues, including dangerous road conditions and frequent accidents.

“Unstable yellow barriers are filled with rocks, which cause severe damage to vehicles when struck. Excavated areas are left exposed, creating major hazards for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.”

He added that water pipes and fibre internet lines were frequently damaged, allegedly due to construction work, leaving entire areas without water or internet for extended periods.

Hendriks said these disruptions affect thousands of residents, businesses, and essential services.

He said clear updates have not been provided to the public regarding the reasons for the delays, leaving the community in the dark.

A video, shared by the DA in Tshwane on March 28, echoed residents’ demands that the metro immediately investigate the delays.

Ward 42 Councillor Pieter van Heerden also voiced his support for the petition.

“I do not think the project will meet the April completion date because there is a lot of work that still needs to be done,” Van Heerden said.

However, Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the project was 84% complete.

He confirmed that the project had been delayed.

He said the completion date has been extended to April 18 due to variations in scope, rain delays, non-payment of workers and slow progress.

“There are no funding constraints or budgetary issues from the municipality’s side,” said Mashigo.

He said a municipal-appointed employer agent has communicated that the contractor confirmed in February that they will meet the contractual completion date.

Mashigo said, however, progress and delays are being addressed contractually.

“The city has appointed the employer agent to monitor the contractor and ensure the project is completed according to required standards and specifications.”

Rekord has made several attempts to contact the contractor in charge of the project, however, all efforts have been in vain.

ALSO READ: DA and ActionSA clash over tax proposals

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!