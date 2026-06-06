Man wanted in alleged Pretoria property scams to the tune of R18m

Police need help tracing a 41-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged fraud and theft scheme which occurred in Pretoria to the tune of approximately R18-million.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspect, Arthur Singini, is being sought for his alleged involvement in multiple fraud cases in which victims were reportedly deceived into paying deposits or full purchase prices for properties that did not exist.

Sibeko said the suspect allegedly posed as a conveyancer and misrepresented himself to unsuspecting victims.

He allegedly convinced individuals that he was facilitating legitimate property transactions and offered houses for sale. Victims were then instructed to make payments for the properties.

After receiving the money, the suspect blocked all communication with the victims and disappeared without a trace, leaving them unable to recover their funds or locate him.

Sibeko said investigators are working tirelessly to trace the suspect and bring him before the courts.

“The Gauteng police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Arthur Singini, a 41-year-old man wanted for alleged multiple fraud and theft worth R18-million committed in Pretoria. “During the commission of the offences, the suspect allegedly pretended to be a conveyancer to defraud victims,” said Sibeko.

She further urged members of the public who may have information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

Police confirmed that one suspect linked to the case is already in custody, while efforts continue to locate Singini.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Motolla, on 082 715 9583 or 071 675 6421. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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